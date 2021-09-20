ASK OUR EXPERTS

All The Reasons Why You Should Add Nutrient-Dense Mushrooms To Your Diet

Life Coach Luke Coutinho shared the many health benefits of mushrooms on Instagram.
  By: NDTV Health Desk  Updated: Sep 20, 2021 12:41 IST
4-Min Read
Mushrooms are a good source of vitamin D

Food plays a major role in maintaining your overall health. While a good diet can rejuvenate the body, a poor set of food habits can have disastrous effects. Consuming superfoods are one of the best ways to gain nutrients. Here's one of the superfoods you can add to your diet easily and that is mushroom, if you aren't allergic to them. Mushrooms are much more than fad foods. Life coach Luke Coutinho calls them “one of nature's super super foods” and mentions many of their benefits.

Mushroom health benefits you need to know

In a recent post on Instagram, Luke listed out the benefits of mushrooms. He called mushroom a “nutrient dense food” that has “protein, beta glucan, minerals, micronutrients”, and said that it was beneficial for the gut microbiome.


He went on to add that mushrooms can be “steamed, cooked in so many fun ways”, added in “soups”, or “mixed stir fries”.

So, how do the nutrients in mushrooms actually affect your body? These nutrients help in stem cell regeneration and DNA repair, wrote Luke. Mushrooms also support healthy angiogenesis, which is a process by which new blood cells are formed from existing vessels.

Here's the post:

Mushrooms are also one of the best foods sources of Vitamin D.

White button mushrooms are good for diabetics. These mushrooms affect the gut microbes and trigger a chain reaction that can help manage glucose production in the body. To find out more about mushrooms and diabetes, click on this link.

These apart mushrooms hydrate the skin, have anti-ageing properties, and may help prevent acne. They are known as a natural moisturiser, and many face serums contain mushrooms as one of the ingredients.

Mushrooms are also a go-to food if you are on a weight-loss diet. Mushrooms are low in calories but high in fibre and proteins. They also provide the minerals like copper, potassium and selenium.

These days a range of mushrooms — button mushrooms, shiitake, oyster mushrooms, Kashmiri Guchchi, etc — are available in supermarkets. Given their immense health benefits, you may consider making it a part of your regular diet. However, do not forget to check for allergies.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine)


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

