Mushrooms Benefits: 4 Reasons To Eat This Versatile Veggie Regularly
Mushrooms can help you with weight loss and also provide you with Vitamin D. Read here to know other reasons to eat this amazingly delicious veggie every day!
Mushrooms benefits: Mushrooms can be included in weight loss diet
HIGHLIGHTS
- Mushrooms are a rich source of selenium
- The can provide you with Vitamin D
- Mushrooms are easily available and are easy on the pocket too
Mushrooms are one of the most delectable foods that can be included in a vegetarian diet. Did you know it is amongst the rare food items that are a dietary source of Vitamin D? It is a low-calorie vegetable which you can also eat as part of weight loss diet. It is versatile in nature. It can be used in curries, salads, soups and can even be eaten as a snack. In this article, we are going to talk about the many reasons why you must eat mushrooms regularly.
Mushrooms health benefits: Why they must be a part of your daily diet
Even though the delicious taste of this veggie is convincing enough to eat them regularly, here are some more reasons that will make you fall in love with it!
1. Vitamin D
Yes, you can get Vitamin D from mushrooms. According to WebMD, mushrooms make Vitamin D when exposed to UV light. One portabella mushroom, when treated with UV light can prove you with sufficient vitamin D for a day. White button, brown cremini and portabella varieties of mushroom can provide you with Vitamin D.
2. Selenium
Selenium works like antioxidant in the body. It offers protection from damage caused by free radicals. This also helps in strengthening the immune system. Mushrooms are a great source of selenium.
3. Weight loss
Mushrooms are low in calories. One serving or five white button mushrooms or one whole portabella mushrooms contains only 20 calories. It is also filling in nature and can keep you full for longer.
4. They are versatile in nature
Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says that you must eat foods that are versatile in nature. Versailte foods are those that are easily available, are easy to cook, and there are several ways in which you can eat them. Be it salads or curries or sabzis or soups, there are many ways you can eat and enjoy mushrooms!
Seems like we just sorted your next meal... didn't we?
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
