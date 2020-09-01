Bone Strengthening Exercises: Try These 5 Exercises For Stronger Bones
Calcium and vitamin D play a crucial role in maintaining healthy bones. Exercising regularly also boosts bone health in several ways. Here are some of the exercises you can try.
Regular exercise plays a crucial role in maintaining overall health. It helps you maintain a healthy weight and controls the risk of several diseases. Exercise is beneficial for your mental health too. Exercising daily helps you promote physical as well as mental health. You might be surprised to know that exercise can help you ensure stronger bones. Several exercises focus on making the bones stronger. It is also essential for people with osteoporosis to maintain healthy bones. When combined with a healthy diet with optimum amount of calcium and vitamin D, these exercises are beneficial for bones. In this article, here are some exercises beneficial for your bones.
Exercise for bones
1. Strength training
Strength training is beneficial for your bones in several ways. It is also known as weight training or resistance training. It can benefit your muscles as well as bones. You should try strength training under expert guidance to avoid injury.
2. Brisk walking
Brisk walking offers some notable health benefits. It boosts your heart health and helps you maintain a healthy weight. According to studies, walking helps reduce the risk of fractures and keeps bones in good shape.
3. Yoga
Yoga is beneficial for your overall health. It promotes both mental and physical health. Several yoga poses can help you boost bone health too. Tree pose, triangle pose, warrior pose, locust pose and bridge pose are some of these.
4. Tai chi
Tai chi is a form of exercise which involves small and graceful moves. Studies suggest that practicing tai chi can help slow down the process of bone loss. It is also good for increasing flexibility and boosts your mental health too.
5. Squats
Squats are good for your core and reduce the risk of injury. Squats are extremely beneficial for your lower body and help promote bone health too.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this informatio
