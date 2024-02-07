Try This Zero Equipment Lower Body Workout For Stronger Legs
Leg workouts are quite challenging but are an important aspect of a balanced, whole-body fitness routine.
Strong leg muscles provide balance to the body
If you exercise regularly, you're more likely to skip a leg day. Not many know that leg workouts are important for several reasons. Therefore, it is often said that you should never skip a leg day. Leg workouts are quite challenging but are an important aspect of a balanced, whole-body fitness routine. It helps build strength, speed and stability. Today, we have a perfect leg workout straight from the expert for you. Also, it requires no equipment.
Before we share the routine, let's first take a look at the benefits of performing lower-body workouts regularly.
- Leg workouts help you work on large muscles
- Strong leg muscles provide balance to the body
- Working on leg muscles helps maximize boost athletic performance
- Lower body exercises create a strong foundation for the core and the upper body
- Leg days also help burn calories and reduce the risk of injuries
Zero equipment lower-body workout
In an Instagram video, fitness expert Kayla Itsines shared a zero-equipment lower-body workout routine that you can perform anywhere, anytime.
"Don't have time to get to the gym today? Take 20 minutes to try this ZERO equipment lower body workout!! Getting a good workout in doesn't have to be complicated," she wrote in the caption of the video.
Here's the routine:
1. Squat to Calf Raise - 12 reps
2. Reverse Lunge & Knee Up - 12 reps
3. Glute Bridge - 12 reps
4. Donkey Kick & Fire Hydrant - 12 reps per side
5. Standing X Crunch - 12 reps
"3 rounds and you're done!!" she added.
Take a look at the video:
It is also crucial to note that you can skip a leg workout if you are very sore, are not feeling well or have an injury. Pushing yourself too much can lead to exhaustion and even injury. For minor issues, you can reduce the intensity of the workout.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.