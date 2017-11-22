Ladies, Stop Wearing Your Bra To Bed And Prevent These Serious Health Problems
Wearing bra to bed has a negative affect on the lymphatic system. An impaired lymph drainage can negatively affect your liver, kidneys and various other parts of the body.
Wearing bra at night can cause restlessness and irritation.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Wearing bra at night can affect lymphatic system.
- Tight, under wire bras can cause hyperpigmentation.
- Wearing bra to bed might make room for breast fungus.
Shout out to all girls who wait to get home all day just so that they can remove their bras and set them free! It does feel relieving to get rid of those tight straps and under-wire bras. But the fear of having saggy breasts is an idea that haunts all women. Thus, many women prefer sleeping with their bras on. However doctors claim that sleeping with bras is not good for your health as it might restrict the lymph glands.
Affects circulation
This is especially for underwire bras as they are too tight against your skin. They constrict muscles and affect the circulation of nerves in the arms. So wearing a tight bra to bed, even a sports bra, can hurt breast tissue because constantly restricted circulation.
Also read: 7 Causes Of Breast Pain You Must Know
Causes Restlessness
Even slight constriction can affect your sleep. Wearing a bra to bed not only makes you feel tight, it also causes restlessness because of irritation which we might not even notice.
Increases risk of hyperpigmentation
Wearing a bra to bed might lead to dark spots, pigmentation or cause an uneven skin tone, a condition known as Hyperpigmentation. Wearing extremely tight bras makes them constantly rub against the skin, thus causing too much friction and irritation.
Also read: 5 Ways To Prevent Your Breasts From Sagging
Might cause breast fungus
Wearing an ill-fitted bra can make room of fungus to bread in. Chances of this are most likely if you wear your bra to bed.
Affects breast physiology
Wearing a bra at night can affect lymphatic system. It impairs blood flow and can even cause inflammation and fluid retention. Lymph glands help in removing toxins from the breast area, and thus, an impaired lymph drainage can have a negative affect on liver, kidneys and various other parts of the body by keeping toxins in, instead of pushing them out. There are also risks of blood cancer if you wear your bra to bed.