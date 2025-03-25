Home »  Living Healthy »  These Herbal Remedies Can Help Boost Sleep And Relaxation

These Herbal Remedies Can Help Boost Sleep And Relaxation

Here we share a list of home remedies you can try to improve sleep and promote relaxation.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Mar 25, 2025 03:33 IST
3-Min Read
These Herbal Remedies Can Help Boost Sleep And Relaxation

These herbal remedies into your routine can naturally support relaxation and improve sleep

Certain herbal remedies can help boost sleep and relaxation by calming the nervous system, reducing stress, and promoting melatonin production. Many herbs contain natural compounds like flavonoids, alkaloids, and terpenes, which interact with neurotransmitters to induce relaxation and improve sleep quality. These herbs work by reducing anxiety, lowering cortisol levels, and relaxing the muscles, making it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep. In this article, we share a list of home remedies you can try to improve sleep and promote relaxation.

9 Herbal remedies that will help boost sleep & relaxation



RELATED STORIES
related

World Sleep Day 2025: Ayurvedic Drinks You Can Have Before Bed For Better Sleep

World Sleep Day 2025: These Ayurvedic drinks combined with good sleep hygiene can help you sleep better.

related

Having Trouble Fall Asleep? Here Are Some Drinks You Can Make At Home To Induce Sleep

Here we share a list of drinks you can prepare at home to improve sleep.

1. Chamomile



Chamomile is widely known for its calming effects due to its high content of apigenin, an antioxidant which helps in reducing stress and inducing sleep. Drinking chamomile tea before bed can help ease anxiety, promote relaxation, and enhance sleep quality. It also has mild muscle-relaxing properties, which can be beneficial for those who experience tension before bedtime.

2. Valerian root

Valerian root has been used for centuries as a natural sleep aid. Valerian root tea or supplements can improve sleep onset and quality, making it particularly beneficial for those suffering from insomnia or restless sleep patterns.

3. Lavender

Lavender is well known for its soothing aroma and ability to promote relaxation. Its essential oil contains linalool and linalyl acetate, which help reduce anxiety, lower heart rate, and improve sleep quality. Using lavender oil in a diffuser, applying it to pillows, or drinking lavender tea before bed can significantly enhance relaxation and restful sleep.

4. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb that helps regulate cortisol levels, reducing stress and promoting calmness. Consuming ashwagandha tea, powder, or capsules can help those with chronic stress and insomnia achieve better sleep quality.

5. Passionflower

Passionflower contains flavonoids and alkaloids that cause a calming effect. It is particularly useful for those with anxiety-related sleep disturbances. Drinking passionflower tea or taking it as a supplement can help promote deep and restorative sleep.

6. Lemon balm

Lemon balm, a member of the mint family, has calming properties that help reduce stress and promote sleep. It contains rosmarinic acid, making it effective for insomnia and nervousness. Lemon balm tea or extracts can be used to ease nighttime restlessness.

7. Magnolia bark

Magnolia bark is commonly used in traditional Chinese medicine to support relaxation and improve sleep patterns. Consuming magnolia bark tea or supplements can help those who struggle with falling and staying asleep.

8. Holy basil

Holy basil (tulsi) is an adaptogenic herb that helps balance stress hormones and supports relaxation. It has been shown to lower cortisol levels, making it easier to unwind and sleep peacefully. Drinking tulsi tea before bedtime can have a calming effect and improve sleep quality.

9. Hops

Hops, commonly used in brewing beer, also have natural sedative properties. They contain bitter acids and flavonoids that promote relaxation and improve sleep. Hops tea or extracts can be beneficial for those with insomnia, particularly when combined with valerian root.

Incorporating these herbal remedies into your routine can naturally support relaxation and improve sleep quality. However, it's always advisable to consult a healthcare provider before starting any herbal treatment, especially if you are on medication or have underlying health conditions.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases