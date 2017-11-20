6 Amazing Health Benefits Of Lemongrass Tea You Should Know
Lemongrass tea is a powerhouse of health benefits. Here's a list of the health benefits of this drink.
A lazy morning, your favourite book some cookies and a cup of lemongrass tea, isn't that a blissful way of beginning your day! The citrusy flavours of this drink are an absolute delight and what's more, this one is extremely healthy.
Lemongrass is an essential element of Thai food and a major ingredient of bug repellents. Also, it's essential oil is used in aromatherapy, mood uplifting and reducing stress. But the list doesn't end here. Lemongrass has so much more to itself than just flavour and fragrance. Wondering how to incorporate it in your diet? Well, to get the most of all these health boons of lemongrass, we recommend a warm and soothing cup of lemongrass tea. Scroll lower to know the many health benefits of lemongrass tea.
1. Aids digestion
The lemongrass tea is a perfect remedy for digestion. Though warm, it has a cooling effect on your stomach and keeps the digestive system in check. For bloating, constipation and indigestion, this one is what we recommend. Serve it after dinner to make the most of its benefits.
2. Its anti-inflammatory properties
Lemongrass tea is packed with anti-inflammatory properties which can lower your chances of suffering an attack or a stroke.
3. Lowers cancer risk
Lemongrass tea lowers cancer risk. The citral in this tea possesses anticancer abilities which can hamper the growth of cancer lines. It kills cancer cells and also improves the body's immune system which together protects it against cancer risk. It is also used in chemotherapy and radiation at times.
4. Reduces cholesterol
Lemongrass tea can potentially lower LDL and spike HDL levels in the body, the compounds present in this tea help in doing the same.
5. Regulating blood sugar and type 2 diabetes
Citral in lemongrass tea is known to maintain good insulin levels in the body which supports better glucose tolerance. As a result, you can fight blood sugar disturbances and control type 2 diabetes.
6. Sooths insomnia and nervous system disorders
To sleep well, you need to have calm muscles and nerves. Lemongrass tea can help you do the same. It keeps your nervous system healthy and also helps in fighting anxiety and Alzheimer's and chronic fatigue.
One drink and so many health benefits!