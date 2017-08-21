ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Tea Bags Or Tea Leaves? Which One Is Better For You?

Tea Bags Or Tea Leaves? Which One Is Better For You?

Have you ever thought about what the best form is for your favorite beverage? Is it tea leaves or tea bags?
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 21, 2017 06:31 IST
2-Min Read
Tea Bags Or Tea Leaves? Which One Is Better For You?

Nutritionists say bagged tea has more preservatives than leaf tea.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Leaf tea contains more bioactives as they use better quality leaves
  2. Loose tea leaves are rich in antioxidants and more authentic
  3. More antioxidants and less caffeine might make tea a healthier option
We all love to sip a soothing cup of tea post a hectic day. Drinking tea might help you lose weight, keep your cholesterol and BP in check, cure you of that irksome headache and also help in reducing heart diseases. More antioxidants and less caffeine makes tea a healthier option. Green tea, white tea, black tea and oolong tea originate from the same plant Camellia Sinensis and have a range of benefits to offer. But the question that arises is, Is leaf tea better and more effective than bagged tea? Is it more authentic? It's time to put your doubts to rest.

1. Cost

Researchers call the modern version of tea, tea bags, a cheap, easy and good source of tea for the urban folk. But, apart from being cost-effective, are tea bags really good enough? A Chennai-based nutritionist said that they contain preservatives which make them less healthy and beneficial as compared to the whole leaf tea.
RELATED STORIES

'Why Do Dieticians Promote Herb Infused Water For Weight Loss?'

'5 Simple Steps To Reduce Your Daily Calorie Intake'


2. Antioxidants

Mostly, all teas have antioxidants but according to nutritionists, leaf tea, which is the traditional form of tea, is more pure and rich in antioxidants as compared to tea bags. Loose tea leaves contain more bioactive as they use better quality leaves. The tea bag leaves are cut smaller for packaging and for living up to the extraction process.

3. Variety

Consumers might see a wide variety of tea bags in the market, packaged beautifully and adorned with different flavours. Then, what is so special about the leaf tea? Following the tradition, tea lovers relish the cup of original authentic chai rather than a bagged tea. Loose leaf tea's availability varies from season to season whereas bagged tea is available for almost all seasons as it is standardized for the consumers. Leaf tea is authentic and is a special tea from a single region or a single estate. Even the flavour, aroma and colour of a leaf tea varies from that of a bagged tea.

Still thinking? Which one's better? The better it brews, the better a tea tastes. Want it quick? Go for bagged tea. Want to relish every sip of it? Go for whole leaf tea.



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------