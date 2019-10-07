Anti-Inflammatory Foods: 5 Kitchen Ingredients That Can Help You Fight Inflammation Naturally
An anti-inflammatory diet is one of the best ways to fight inflammation. You can add few foods to your diet to fight inflammation naturally. Here are some anti-inflammatory foods which you can try. These foods are also loaded with many other health benefits.
Many foods are naturally rich in anti-inflammatory properties
HIGHLIGHTS
- Chronic inflammation can last for a long time
- It can harm the body in many ways
- You can control inflammation with some simple foods
Many kitchen ingredients are loaded with properties beneficial for your overall health. Similarly, you can fight inflammation effectively with some simple kitchen ingredients. These home remedies are natural and can work effectively. Inflammation can affect your body in many ways. Chronic inflammation can cause weight gain and other health risks. Since, many foods are rich in anti-inflammatory properties an anti-inflammatory diet is a healthy option to fight the condition. Here are some kitchen ingredients loaded with anti-inflammatory properties and many other health benefits good for your overall health.
Anti-inflammatory foods
1. Turmeric
Turmeric is an amazing spice which is loaded with medicinal properties. Turmeric is used in almost every Indian food. It has been used for medicinal purposes since ages. It is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties. You can consume fresh turmeric for better results. It can be used to prepare turmeric tea as well.
2. Garlic
Garlic adds a strong flavour to the food. Garlic is loaded with anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. It can be added to your diet in various ways. You can add it to foods and also sprinkle it on foods. It will also add flavour to your food and give you the benefits as well. You can also consume fresh garlic with a glass of water on an empty stomach.
3. Ginger
Ginger can be used for many health issues. Ginger tea is a common remedy for headache, upset stomach and infections. It is rich in anti-inflammatory properties. It can also give relief from nausea. It is beneficial for arthritis patients and can also help in reducing muscle pain. You can add ginger tea to your daily diet for better health benefits.
4. Clove
Clove is another spice that has a strong aroma. It has good amount of antioxidants. Clove contains anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. It can also give relief from dental issues, gut problems and nausea. Clove is good for diabetes as well as it helps in controlling blood sugar levels.
5. Green tea
Green tea widely used for weight loss is loaded with multiple health benefits. It is one of the healthiest beverages which you can consume on a daily basis. Green tea contains anti-inflammatory properties which can be helpful for many. Green tea is also good for your skin. You can consume up to 2-3 cups of green tea in a day but do not over consume it.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
