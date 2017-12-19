Top Celebrities Do Theraband Exercises. Here's Why You Should Do Them Too
Therabands have become an increasingly popular fitness tool for those looking to tone muscles and increase strength. Being portable, theraband exercises can be done anytime, anywhere, without causing any inconvenience.
Theraband exercises are helplful in physical therapy as well
HIGHLIGHTS
- Therabands help in toning of muscles and increasing the overall strength
- Theraband exercises help in building muscle mass
- Therabands come in varied levels of resistance
Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, (the woman who is responsible for some of the hottest bodies of Bollywood, including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor to name a very few) has often sported theraband exercises. Scrolling down through her Instagram, one can see various posts where Yasmin is doing theraband exercises while talking extensively about their benefits and how they help in toning of the body, in the captions of these posts. The extent of the popularity of these exercises can be seen by clicking on the hashtag #TherabandThursdays on Instagram, to know what we are talking about.
#TherabandThursday: Using the #theraloop around my feet in #Plank to work on stabilizing the upper body while working the core and lower body. Here are exercises for legs, arms and core: Do 2-3 sets. 1. Mountain Climber - Repeat for 15 reps on each leg. 2. Butt Blaster - Repeat for 15-20 reps. 3. Plank Jacks - Repeat for 20-25 reps. #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #yasminfitnessmantra #YasminsBodyImage #CelebrityTrainer #BeFitwithYasminKarachiwala #Pilates #PilatesMasterTrainer #PilatesIndia #BalancedBody #CelebrityTrainer
Therabands or resistance bands have become increasingly popular in the world of fitness. They help in toning of muscles and increasing the overall strength of the body. Along with physical fitness purposes, therabands are also helpful in physical therapy. They come in different colours which represent the different levels of resistance.
Here some popular advantages of theraband exercises:
1. They are extremely portable and can be done anywhere. Whether you are on a vacation or an important outstation meeting, these exercises can be like your portable gym wherever you go. They occupy very less storage space and are hence extremely convenient.
2. Therabands carry no weight and are easy to carry.
3. Therabands are much more reasonable than other workout equipment like weights or machines.
4. Exercising with therabands is more effective as they can target areas which are normally difficult to reach while lifting weights.
5. There are various theraband exercises which are equivalent to full body workout. Whether it is stepping on one end of the band or looping it around, using therabands opens up possibilities of various exercises.
6. Since theraband exercises come in different levels of resistance, one can increase or decrease the level of challenge of the exercises by either giving more or less slack to the band or using more than one band at a time.
7. For runners, theraband exercises offer various benefits. Following your training run, you can carry theraband to do strength training. Also, therabands help in end range static stretching at the end of running.
However, there are a few things one needs to be careful while using therabands:
Because of their different levels of resistance, there are times when finishing one particular kind of exercise might get difficult while using therabands. When stretched fully, it might difficult to control the band and it might snap on you, thus leading to an unwanted accident. Hence, one must use therabands with utmost care.
Here are a few safety precautions to be taken before using a theraband:
- Since therabands can snap anytime you lose control, they should be used very carefully. You should make sure that you are using slow and controlled movements when you start a set of an exercise and when you end it. This ensures that your muscles are being used properly and your resistance training is as effective as it can be.
- Also, make sure you keep your resistance band away from children and small pets in the house to avoid any unwanted occurrence.
- Make sure there are no holes or blank spaces in your theraband. They can cause a severe rips while exercising with the band.
- Avoid doing theraband exercises when you are in pain.
- All theraband exercises are not meant for everyone. We recommend using therabands only under the provision of a fitness and medical expert.
