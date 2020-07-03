It's Jamun Time! Here Are Reasons To Make The Most Of This Fruit This Summer
From diabetics to high blood pressure patients, jamuns are beneficial for one and all!
Jamuns are rich in fibre and can help in getting relief from constipation
HIGHLIGHTS
- Jamun is a potassium-rich fruit which is good for heart health
- It is rich in Vitamin C and iron
- It can help in increasing haemoglobin levels
Come summer and one cannot wait for the gorgeous jamuns! Their deep purple hue and tangy taste makes for a perfect accompaniment for fun and easy-going evening chats with family. Jamun or black plum is incredibly rich in antioxidants that can reduce inflammation and damage caused by free radicals. The contain properties that can help in regulating blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol. From heart patients to diabetics, jamuns are meant for one and all! Keep reading to know more about the benefits of including jamuns in your diet.
Health benefits of jamuns and reasons to include them in your diet
In one of her recent posts on Instagram, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal talks about the health benefits of jamuns. She lists the following reasons to include jamuns in your diet:
1. Jamuns are loaded with Vitamin C and iron. If you are deficient in iron, then jamun serves the dual purpose of providing both Vitamin C and iron. Vitamin C-rich foods are required for absorption of iron in the body. Daily intake of jamuns can help in increasing levels of haemoglobin.
2. Improved levels of haemoglobin can further act as blood purifying agent, mentions Agarwal in the post. This can be helpful for your skin health.
3. Jamuns have a low glycemic index, which can help in keeping blood sugar levels normal. This means that a fruit like jamuns are safe for consumption for people with diabetes. However, every person responds differently to certain foods. If you have diabetes, do check with your doctor before including jamuns or any other fruit in your diet.
Other health benefits of including jamuns in your diet:
- Jamuns are extremely nutritious. The can provide you with traces of Vitamin A, K, potassium, copper and manganese, magnesium and phosphorus.
- They are rich source of fibre and can help in relieving constipation. Prunes or dried jamuns should be your preferred pick for constipation.
- Fibre in jamuns can also help in regulating blood sugar levels. Fibre slows down the rate at which the body absorbs carbs after a meal, results in a slow rise in blood sugar.
- Jamuns can help in lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels, which are a major risk factor for heart disease. The fruit is safe for consumption for people with high blood pressure.
To include jamuns in your diet, you can eat them as is. You can eat the fruit as part of a fruit salad and can also create a jamun smoothie with other fruits like banana and berries. You can juice them with water as well.
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
