Top 7 Iron-Rich Foods For Vegetarians: Add These To Your Diet
Iron is an essential mineral that your body requires to complete several functions. It supports the function of hemoglobin that is responsible for the transportation of oxygen in the blood. Iron deficiency is one of the leading causes of anemia. Not enough iron in your red blood cells affects the transportation of oxygen to your cells. Iron can boost hemoglobin, reduce fatigue, boost immunity, improve concentration and also promote better sleep. Several food sources of iron can be added to your diet. Here are some iron-rich foods you must add to your diet.
Iron-rich foods you must add to your diet
1. Spinach
Green leafy vegetables are loaded with multiple nutrients. These should be an essential part of your daily diet. Spinach is one of the healthiest leafy greens that can provide you iron.
2. Legumes
Legumes are loaded with fibre, protein and several other vitamins and minerals. Vegetarians can add legumes to their diet for iron as well as protein. Beans, lentils, chickpeas, soybeans and peas are some common options.
3. Quinoa
Quinoa is also a good protein source vegetarian. Around one cup of quinoa can provide you 2.8 mg of iron. It is also helpful in weight loss.
4. Beetroot
Beetroot is commonly consumed to fight anemia. It is a great source of manganese, potassium, iron, vitamin C and antioxidants. It is also good for your blood pressure and heart health.
5. Pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds are crunchy-tasty snack which contains iron. These seeds are also good for diabetics and your mental health. These seeds also contain zinc, magnesium and vitamin K.
6. Tofu
Tofu is also a popular protein source for vegetarians. It is also good for heart health. You can prepare a tofu salad that can offer you multiple health benefits.
7. Broccoli
Broccoli is one of the healthiest vegetables that can be consumed in various ways. Broccoli is packed with fibre, iron, vitamin C, protein and water content.
