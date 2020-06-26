High Blood Pressure May Affect Kids Too: Know Symptoms, Risk Factors, Prevention Tips And More
High blood pressure in kids: Childhood obesity is one of the risk factors for high blood pressure in kids. Children who are obese are at a higher risk. Here are the symptoms, risk factors and prevention tips for this condition.
High blood pressure can increase the risk of heart disease
HIGHLIGHTS
- High blood pressure can affect kids too
- It is important to maintain a healthy weight
- Kids should consume a healthy diet
High blood pressure or hypertension is a serious condition that requires timely treatment. It is also known as the silent killer many do not experience any symptom. Hypertension is one of the risk factors for heart disease. This condition is not just limited to adults. Many are not aware that it may affect kids or teens too. It is quite difficult to determine high blood pressure in kids because at times it is also a part of the growing process. The doctor needs to check age, gender, body weight and height for diagnosis. High blood pressure in children also requires a comparison of blood pressure with other children of the same age, gender, height and body weight.
High blood pressure in children: Symptoms, causes and more
Symptoms of high blood pressure
Usually, high blood pressure does not show any symptoms. But major fluctuations in high blood pressure may show some symptoms like headache, chest pain, vomiting, shortness of breath and nausea.
Risk factors
Two major risk factors for high blood pressure in kids are obesity and family history. Other risk factors include underlying health conditions, hormonal imbalance and sleep disorders.
Also read: High Blood Pressure Remedies: These Teas Can Lower Your Blood Pressure Numbers Naturally
Prevention tips
1. Childhood obesity is one of the risk factors for high blood pressure in kids. Children who are obese are at risk of several chronic diseases. A healthy diet and regular exercise are necessary to maintain a healthy weight.
2. Try DASH diet to control blood pressure. It is advised to consume a diet loaded with fruits and vegetables. Consumption of saturated fat, too much salt or sugar and highly processed foods should be avoided.
3. You should try to quit smoking. Exposure to second-hand smoke is also dangerous for your kids. Quit smoking for your as well as for your kids' good.
4. Make sure that your child spends enough time exercising or any other type of physical activity.
Also read: Hypertension: 5 Best Exercises To Control High Blood Pressure Naturally
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.