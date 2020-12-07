Hypertensive Heart Disease: Know Symptoms, Risk Factors, Diagnosis And Prevention Steps
Hypertensive heart diseases are a result of high blood pressure when left uncontrolled. Hypertension puts you at a higher risk of heart disease. Read here to know the causes, diagnosis and prevention of hypertensive heart disease.
Hypertensive heart disease: High blood pressure is one of the leading causes of heart disease
HIGHLIGHTS
- High blood pressure can negatively affect your heart health
- A healthy diet plays a significant role in controlling hypertension
- Exercise regularly to regulate your blood pressure numbers
Hypertension or high blood pressure is known as a silent killer as it increases the risk of heart disease significantly. Hypertensive heart disease refers to conditions that are caused by high blood pressure. Different types of hypertensive heart disease can affect an individual. High blood pressure is a common condition these days which many ignore. But it is important to follow all necessary precautions to keep high blood pressure under control to prevent the complications linked with it. Not just your heart, hypertension is harmful to your overall health in several ways. To know more about the side effects of high blood pressure, keep reading to know more about hypertensive heart disease.
Hypertensive heart disease: Here's what you need to know
Who is at risk of hypertensive heart disease?
Several factors are responsible for putting you at a higher risk of high blood pressure and heart disease. Some of these factors include unhealthy weight, consumption of an unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity, smoking and poorly managed cholesterol levels.
Diagnosis of hypertensive heart disease
The doctor will check for symptoms like high blood pressure, irregular heartbeat, loss of appetite, shortness of breath, ankle swelling and tightness in the chest.
Also read: High Blood Pressure May Affect Kids Too: Know Symptoms, Risk Factors, Prevention Tips And More
How to prevent this condition?
Dr. Subhash Chandra explains, "Hypertension is a global health issue. Its magnitude is grossly underestimated due to poor detection, control and compliance of medications thus taking a huge toll on target organ damage like kidneys, heart, eyes and brain. Home monitoring blood pressure measurements need to be promoted for its community control. Hence the true approach to diagnose and check control of blood pressure is through promoting home monitoring or ambulatory blood pressure measurements over 24 hours duration. It is very essential to follow a healthy lifestyle in tandem with medications for blood pressure control. Regular exercise for 150 min a week, reducing salt intake, alcohol intake and keeping weight and stress under control goes a long way to protect body organs from the ill effects of high blood pressure."
Also read: Skip Salt, Sprinkle These On Your Food To Control High Blood Pressure
(Dr. Subhash Chandra, Chairman and HOD - Cardiology, BLK Super Speciality Hospital)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
