Yoga For Mental Health: Expert Recommended Asanas That Can Help Improve Your Mood
Yoga can help you improve your mood too. It is beneficial for your overall health. Here are some yoga poses you must try for better mood.
Yoga is beneficial for your physical as well as mental health
Yoga targets almost every aspect of your health. This includes both physical and mental health. You can start your daily routine with a combination of asanas, pranayama, meditation and chanting. This will ensure that you have taken care of your physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Surya Namaskar or Sun Salutation, Chandra Namaskar or Moon Salutation can also be included in this. All you need is an investment of minimum 15 minutes a day in order to find the balance in your energies, emotions and centre yourself. Here are some guidelines you can follow.
Asanas for better mood
Yoga asanas develop your strength, flexibility, stamina and increase your awareness of the body. Here are a few simple asanas that can be added to your routine.
- Sukhasana
- Vajrasana
- Santolanasana
- Ado Mukhi Svanasana
- Vrikshasana
- Dhanurasana
- Meditation Techniques
Be an observer of your flow of thoughts by not resisting them initially and letting them flow. Gradually, keep shifting your awareness to your breathing until you reach a point where your complete focus is on your inhalation and exhalation with your mind almost completely devoid of thoughts. Techniques such as Sthithi Dhyan, Aarambh Dhyan, Swaas Dhyan, and Siddhohum Kriya can help you generate stillness within yourself.
Pranayama Practices
The breath is the controller of your emotions; observe your breathing when you are stressed, when you are in a state of anger, nervous, anxious etc. Your breathing is laboured, fast, hard, erratic or shallow during situations that seem unpleasant to you. Yoga connects you with your breath through its various practices, thus giving you the power to choose how you respond. To find that natural calmness, and stillness within your body, and mind, you can practice Anulom Vilom, Bhastrika, Kapal Bhathi, Khand Pranayama and Brahmari Pranayama techniques.
Surya Namaskar:
Surya Namaskar or the Sun Salutation comprises of a total of 24 counts, done with 12 steps for each side. As Surya Namaskar represents the energy of the Sun, which is said to be contained in the right side of the body, the Surya Namaskar hence begins with the right leg. Repeat the same twelve steps to the left side to finish one complete cycle. Start with a minimum of 4-5 cycles and increase it gradually.
Start with Sukshma Vyayam or subtle exercises. These consist of gentle rotation of neck, arms, wrists, hips, ankles to slowly warm up the joints. Walk around briskly, and stretch and mobilize your muscles. This will prepare your body for a practice, and keep you safe from practice-related injuries.
Yoga is a natural mood enhancer, and not just as a temporary solution to a problem. This ancient practice lets you tap into yourself for more organic and productive ways to find comfort for the mind and the body. This method of seeking wholesome solutions aids in our well-being in the long run. In this way, asanas, pranayama and meditation touch upon and positively impact all the different elements of our life energy that supports our well-being.
(Grand Master Akshar is a Yoga Master, Spiritual Guide and Lifestyle Coach)
