Home »  Skin »  Coconut Oil For Skin: Try These Easy Ways To Use It

Coconut Oil For Skin: Try These Easy Ways To Use It

Coconut oil can help reduce signs of ageing, deeply hydrate your skin and soothe irritated skin.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Feb 12, 2025 06:31 IST
2-Min Read
Coconut Oil For Skin: Try These Easy Ways To Use It

Coconut oil offers anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties.

Coconut oil offers moisturising, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. Using coconut oil can help reduce signs of ageing, deeply hydrate your skin and soothe irritated skin. It may also help with collagen production, improving firmness and elasticity. Coconut oil can also help with quick wound healing. While not a substitute for sunscreen, coconut oil offers mild protection against UV rays.

Here are some ways to use coconut oil for skin

1. Moisturise with coconut oil



RELATED STORIES
related

Is Coconut Oil Good For Your Skin? Know Benefits And The Right Method To Use It

To fight skin issues you must eat healthy and protect your skin from the external factors which can affect your skin health. Use of coconut oil can offer multiple benefits to your skin. Learn how to use it.

related

Coconut Oil Health Benefits: Use This Amazing Oil For Weight Loss, Better Cholesterol, Skin, Hair And More

Coconut oil benefits: Coconut oil is one of the healthiest oils which can be used for different purposes. You can simply find this amazing oil and enjoy the health benefits it offers. Here are the benefits of this oil which you should not miss.

Coconut oil can effectively moisturise your skin. Apply a small amount of coconut oil to clean, dry skin after showering to lock in moisture.

2. Makeup remover



Coconut oil can effectively remove makeup and impurities without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Massage a small amount onto your face to dissolve makeup, then rinse with warm water.

3. After-sun lotion

Coconut oil can soothe irritated skin and reduce redness and inflammation. Apply it to sun-exposed skin to soothe and moisturise.

4. Lip balm

Use it as a natural lip balm to keep your lips moisturised and prevent chapping in winter.

5. Night cream

Wash your face and apply a thin layer of coconut oil before bed. Allow it to work overnight as a hydrating treatment.

When using coconut oil, it's essential to monitor your skin's response, especially if you have oily or acne-prone skin. Do a patch test first to prevent any side effects.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases