Irritable Bowel Syndrome: Watch Out For These Signs And Symptoms

Irritable Bowel Syndrome: Watch Out For These Signs And Symptoms

Irritable bowel syndrome can lead to several digestive issues including constipation, diarrhea, gas bloating and much more. Here are the signs and symptoms of this condition you should not ignore.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Sep 23, 2020 06:41 IST
2-Min Read
Irritable Bowel Syndrome: Watch Out For These Signs And Symptoms

Irritable bowel syndrome leads to frequent changes in bowel movements

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Irritable bowel syndrome can lead to gas and bloating
  2. People with irritable bowel syndrome may face constant uneasiness
  3. Managing stress is important for IBS treatment

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a common condition that affects the large intestine. This condition is also called irritable colon. It is usually used to define a group of intestinal symptoms that usually occur together. If not controlled on time it can lead to intestinal damage. But a very few cases reach the severe condition. This condition does not affect bowel conditions or increase the risk of colorectal cancer. Factors like poor eating habits, uncontrolled stress, and hormonal imbalance can trigger this condition. Many usually ignore the symptoms of IBS as it contributes to common digestive issues.

Irritable bowel syndrome: Signs and symptoms


1. Constipation and diarrhea

IBS can lead to both constipation and diarrhea. Adding more fibre to diet with the usual treatment of IBS can help fight constipation. While in other cases an individual may experience diarrhea and the stool may contain mucus. Staying hydrated is important when suffering from diarrhea.

cj0v4aug

Irritable Bowel Syndrome can lead to constipation accompanied by pain
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Pain and cramps

It is the most common symptom of IBS. Disturbed functioning of the digestive tract leads to pain and cramps. Constipation is usually accompanied by pain in IBS which reduces after bowel movement. The pain usually affects the lower abdomen or the whole abdomen.

3. Gas and bloating

Poor digestion leads to the production of more gas. It also leads to bloating. Healthy eating habits can help prevent gas and bloating. You can also try a few home remedies along with IBS treatment.

4. Food intolerance

This condition can be triggered by some foods. According to reports many cases of IBS report worsening of the condition with the consumption of certain foods. Therefore, many avoid certain foods in this condition.

lhvd29go

Several foods can trigger irritable bowel syndrome
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Depression and anxiety

You might be a little surprised to know that IBS can lead to depression and anxiety. It can be due to the increased stress one may experience due to the irregularities in the bowel movements. Studies have also highlighted a change in secretion of cortisol which is the stress hormone in patients with IBS.

When to see a doctor?


If you are experiencing constant changes in bowel movements and other signs of IBS you must seek medical help.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

