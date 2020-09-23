Irritable Bowel Syndrome: Watch Out For These Signs And Symptoms
Irritable bowel syndrome can lead to several digestive issues including constipation, diarrhea, gas bloating and much more. Here are the signs and symptoms of this condition you should not ignore.
Irritable bowel syndrome leads to frequent changes in bowel movements
HIGHLIGHTS
- Irritable bowel syndrome can lead to gas and bloating
- People with irritable bowel syndrome may face constant uneasiness
- Managing stress is important for IBS treatment
Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a common condition that affects the large intestine. This condition is also called irritable colon. It is usually used to define a group of intestinal symptoms that usually occur together. If not controlled on time it can lead to intestinal damage. But a very few cases reach the severe condition. This condition does not affect bowel conditions or increase the risk of colorectal cancer. Factors like poor eating habits, uncontrolled stress, and hormonal imbalance can trigger this condition. Many usually ignore the symptoms of IBS as it contributes to common digestive issues.
Irritable bowel syndrome: Signs and symptoms
1. Constipation and diarrhea
IBS can lead to both constipation and diarrhea. Adding more fibre to diet with the usual treatment of IBS can help fight constipation. While in other cases an individual may experience diarrhea and the stool may contain mucus. Staying hydrated is important when suffering from diarrhea.
2. Pain and cramps
It is the most common symptom of IBS. Disturbed functioning of the digestive tract leads to pain and cramps. Constipation is usually accompanied by pain in IBS which reduces after bowel movement. The pain usually affects the lower abdomen or the whole abdomen.
Also read: Irritable Bowel Syndrome: Foods That Trigger Irritable Bowel Syndrome
3. Gas and bloating
Poor digestion leads to the production of more gas. It also leads to bloating. Healthy eating habits can help prevent gas and bloating. You can also try a few home remedies along with IBS treatment.
Also read: Suffering From IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome)? Vitamin D Supplements Will Help
4. Food intolerance
This condition can be triggered by some foods. According to reports many cases of IBS report worsening of the condition with the consumption of certain foods. Therefore, many avoid certain foods in this condition.
5. Depression and anxiety
You might be a little surprised to know that IBS can lead to depression and anxiety. It can be due to the increased stress one may experience due to the irregularities in the bowel movements. Studies have also highlighted a change in secretion of cortisol which is the stress hormone in patients with IBS.
Also read: Expert Tips For People With Irritable Bowel Syndrome
When to see a doctor?
If you are experiencing constant changes in bowel movements and other signs of IBS you must seek medical help.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.