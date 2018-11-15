ASK OUR EXPERTS

Irritable Bowel Syndrome: Foods That Trigger Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Some common symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome are constipation, irregular bowel movement, diarrhea, gastric problem or bloating, belly cramps and excessive belly fat.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Nov 15, 2018 11:31 IST
3-Min Read
IBS can be an ever lasting problem that changes the way you live your life.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. People with irritable bowel syndrome may face constant uneasiness
  2. Gluten is a protein which is found in wheat, barley and rye
  3. Fiber comprises most of your diet

Irritable Bowel Syndrome causes belly discomfort or pain in the stomach and trouble with bowel habits. This can be either going more or less often than normal (diarrhea or constipation) or having a different kind of stool. It's not a serious condition and it does not make prone to get other colon conditions, such as ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease or colon cancer. But this syndrome can be an ever lasting problem that changes the way you live your life. People with irritable bowel syndrome may face constant uneasiness or miss work or school more often. They would also not like to take part in daily activities. Some common symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome are constipation, irregular bowel movement, diarrhea, gastric problem or bloating, belly cramps and excessive belly fat.

vlg4r7ng

People with irritable bowel syndrome may face constant uneasiness or miss work or school more often.
Photo Credit: iStock


Also read: Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Causes, Symptoms And Risk Factors

1. Gluten:

Gluten is a protein which is found in wheat, barley and rye. In case you have IBS you should avoid gluten diet so that your IBS symptoms improve. Foods that contain gluten include most cereal, grains, and pasta, and many packaged and processed foods. 

578kc57

Gluten is a protein which is found in wheat, barley and rye.
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Intake Of Proteins May Help Treat Bowel Disease

2. Dairy products:

Dairy products are problematic for two reasons. First, it contains fat, which can lead to diarrhea. You should switch to low-fat or non-fat dairy products to lessen the symptoms. The second reason is, many people with IBS are lactose intolerant. If you are lactose intolerant and have IBS, you should include other dairy alternatives like rice milk, oat milk and soy cheese. 

3. Insoluble fiber:

Fiber comprises most of your diet. Whole grains, vegetables and fruits contain fiber. Although fiber is an important part of your diet. But fiber tolerance is different for different people, insoluble fiber may cause or worsen diarrhea in some people along with Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Therefore, people who face problem with bowel movements should focus on soluble fiber instead. Always keep in mind that insoluble fiber may relieve constipation, but it can also make you feel bloated.

4. Caffeine:

Caffeine can increase diarrhea, which is another major symptom of Irritable Bowel Syndrome. High sources of caffeine include coffee, tea, cola drinks, packaged drinks and chocolate.

5. Processed foods:

Processed foods are super convenient but are harmful for your health. People with IBS should avoid these foods. Processed foods are loaded with additives or preservatives that might trigger irritable bowel syndrome. A large number of processed foods, like potato chips, hot dogs, sausages or frozen meals, are fried and high in fat. Therefore, it is possible that you start making meals for yourself or buy foods that are fresh.

jc1etn6o

Processed foods are super convenient but are harmful for your health.
Photo Credit: iStock

Foods to eat when you have irritable bowel syndrome:

  • Whole grains
  • Lactose-free milk
  • Kiwi
  • Watermelon
  • Carrots
  • Turnips
  • Berries
  • Eggplant
  • Lettuce
  • Chicken
  • Tofu
  • Beef
  • Lettuce

Also read: Bowel Cancer: Symptoms, Causes And Risk Factors

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

