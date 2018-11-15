Irritable Bowel Syndrome: Foods That Trigger Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Some common symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome are constipation, irregular bowel movement, diarrhea, gastric problem or bloating, belly cramps and excessive belly fat.
IBS can be an ever lasting problem that changes the way you live your life.
HIGHLIGHTS
- People with irritable bowel syndrome may face constant uneasiness
- Gluten is a protein which is found in wheat, barley and rye
- Fiber comprises most of your diet
1. Gluten:
Gluten is a protein which is found in wheat, barley and rye. In case you have IBS you should avoid gluten diet so that your IBS symptoms improve. Foods that contain gluten include most cereal, grains, and pasta, and many packaged and processed foods.
2. Dairy products:
Dairy products are problematic for two reasons. First, it contains fat, which can lead to diarrhea. You should switch to low-fat or non-fat dairy products to lessen the symptoms. The second reason is, many people with IBS are lactose intolerant. If you are lactose intolerant and have IBS, you should include other dairy alternatives like rice milk, oat milk and soy cheese.
3. Insoluble fiber:
Fiber comprises most of your diet. Whole grains, vegetables and fruits contain fiber. Although fiber is an important part of your diet. But fiber tolerance is different for different people, insoluble fiber may cause or worsen diarrhea in some people along with Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Therefore, people who face problem with bowel movements should focus on soluble fiber instead. Always keep in mind that insoluble fiber may relieve constipation, but it can also make you feel bloated.
4. Caffeine:
Caffeine can increase diarrhea, which is another major symptom of Irritable Bowel Syndrome. High sources of caffeine include coffee, tea, cola drinks, packaged drinks and chocolate.
5. Processed foods:
Processed foods are super convenient but are harmful for your health. People with IBS should avoid these foods. Processed foods are loaded with additives or preservatives that might trigger irritable bowel syndrome. A large number of processed foods, like potato chips, hot dogs, sausages or frozen meals, are fried and high in fat. Therefore, it is possible that you start making meals for yourself or buy foods that are fresh.
Foods to eat when you have irritable bowel syndrome:
- Whole grains
- Lactose-free milk
- Kiwi
- Watermelon
- Carrots
- Turnips
- Berries
- Eggplant
- Lettuce
- Chicken
- Tofu
- Beef
- Lettuce
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
