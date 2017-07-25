ASK OUR EXPERTS

Expert Tips For People With Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Expert Tips For People With Irritable Bowel Syndrome

IBS can be tough to deal with, but some simple strategies can help you reduce your pain and avoid IBS flare ups.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jul 25, 2017 02:49 IST
2-Min Read
Expert Tips For People With Irritable Bowel Syndrome

IBS can be tackled with the right diet and prevention of stress

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Avoid triggers like high fat foods and certain vegetables like cabbage
  2. Look out for washrooms nearby before you go outside
  3. Practice deep breathing and visualization to reduce stress
Living with irritable bowel syndrome can be tough. Whether it is chronic constipation, diarrhea or both, IBS is a cause of physical and mental discomfort for many. But unfortunately, this condition won't go away with a simple pill and no permanent treatment has been found for it yet. There is still something you can do about it though. There are some things that can flare up your IBS and others that can tame it to a manageable extent. If this agonizing pain in your tummy has left you stressed or worried, here are our top tips to deal with IBS and get ahead of it.

1. Prepare yourself and your surroundings

There are various kinds of illnesses and you don't have to be embarrassed about yours. When going to malls, sports events and any other place, know where the restroom is and try to sit in a place that has easy access to it. In a restaurant and a party, know the menu and avoid foods that you know will harm you. Just telling people that you have an illness that makes you avoid certain things will be fine with them, and they won't really notice your trips to the bathroom.

Also read: Exercise can soothe your irritable bowel

2. Watch out for the triggers

Certain foods can flare your IBS and it's best to cut them right out of your diet. This includes foods high in fat because fat causes colon contraction. So the sudden urges for bowel movement you get after a meal are more painful and quick of your meal was rich in fat. Additionally, other foods like carbonated drinks, raw fruits and some vegetables like cabbage and cauliflower can cause gas in some people so it's best to keep a track of such foods and avoid them.

3. Up your intake of dietary fibre and probiotics

Fiber is good for your intestinal movement. But your colon does take time to adjust to its increase. If you have IBS, particularly the kind with constipation, increase the quantity of wheat, whole grain products, fruits and vegetables in your diet for relief. Probiotics help the bacteria in your gut and allow easy digestion of food, tackling IBS from its root. Yogurt is a good source of probiotics so include that in all of your meals.


Relaxation and coping exercises strategies like deep breathing and muscle relaxation is also important. Often times, IBS happens because of too much stress that prevents your bowels from functioning properly. Use guided imagery to visualize what it would be like to be free of pain.

Also read: 7 home remedies for constipation


RELATED STORIES

'Are You Suffering From IBS? Here Are 7 Foods You Must Avoid'

'5 Home Remedies That Will Relieve You Of Constipation Naturally'


Trending

