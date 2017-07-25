Expert Tips For People With Irritable Bowel Syndrome
IBS can be tough to deal with, but some simple strategies can help you reduce your pain and avoid IBS flare ups.
IBS can be tackled with the right diet and prevention of stress
HIGHLIGHTS
- Avoid triggers like high fat foods and certain vegetables like cabbage
- Look out for washrooms nearby before you go outside
- Practice deep breathing and visualization to reduce stress
1. Prepare yourself and your surroundings
There are various kinds of illnesses and you don't have to be embarrassed about yours. When going to malls, sports events and any other place, know where the restroom is and try to sit in a place that has easy access to it. In a restaurant and a party, know the menu and avoid foods that you know will harm you. Just telling people that you have an illness that makes you avoid certain things will be fine with them, and they won't really notice your trips to the bathroom.
2. Watch out for the triggers
Certain foods can flare your IBS and it's best to cut them right out of your diet. This includes foods high in fat because fat causes colon contraction. So the sudden urges for bowel movement you get after a meal are more painful and quick of your meal was rich in fat. Additionally, other foods like carbonated drinks, raw fruits and some vegetables like cabbage and cauliflower can cause gas in some people so it's best to keep a track of such foods and avoid them.
3. Up your intake of dietary fibre and probiotics
Fiber is good for your intestinal movement. But your colon does take time to adjust to its increase. If you have IBS, particularly the kind with constipation, increase the quantity of wheat, whole grain products, fruits and vegetables in your diet for relief. Probiotics help the bacteria in your gut and allow easy digestion of food, tackling IBS from its root. Yogurt is a good source of probiotics so include that in all of your meals.
Relaxation and coping exercises strategies like deep breathing and muscle relaxation is also important. Often times, IBS happens because of too much stress that prevents your bowels from functioning properly. Use guided imagery to visualize what it would be like to be free of pain.
