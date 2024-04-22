Irritable Bowel Syndrome: 10 Summer Foods To Help Manage Your Bowel
Below we share a list of foods you can add to your summer diet to better manage IBS.
Leafy greens help promote healthy digestion and regular bowel movements
Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is a common gastrointestinal disorder characterised by symptoms such as abdominal pain or discomfort, bloating, gas, and changes in bowel habits (diarrhoea, constipation, or both).
While there is no cure for IBS, certain lifestyle changes, including dietary modifications, can help manage symptoms and improve overall well-being. Some summer foods can indeed be beneficial for individuals with IBS. Keep reading as we share a list of foods you can add to your summer diet to better manage IBS.
10 Summer foods that can help manage IBS:
1. Watermelon
Watermelon is high in water content, which helps in hydrating the body and preventing constipation, a common symptom of IBS. It also contains fibre, which aids in maintaining regular bowel movements.
2. Cucumber
Cucumbers are low in calories and high in water, making them hydrating and easy on the digestive system. They also contain soluble fibre, which can help regulate bowel movements and alleviate symptoms of IBS.
3. Mint
Mint has been traditionally used to soothe digestive discomfort. It contains menthol, which has antispasmodic properties that can help relax the muscles of the digestive tract, reducing cramping and bloating associated with IBS.
4. Ginger
Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties and can help alleviate nausea and digestive discomfort. It also aids in digestion by stimulating the production of digestive enzymes and reducing intestinal inflammation.
5. Yogurt
Yogurt contains probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that promote gut health. Consuming probiotic-rich foods like yogurt can help restore the balance of gut bacteria, alleviating symptoms of IBS such as bloating, gas, and diarrhoea.
6. Berries
Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are rich in antioxidants and fibre, which can help regulate bowel movements and reduce inflammation in the gut. They are also low in fructose, making them less likely to trigger symptoms in individuals with IBS.
7. Grilled fish
Grilled fish, such as salmon or mackerel, is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties. Including omega-3-rich foods in the diet can help reduce inflammation in the gut and alleviate symptoms of IBS.
8. Quinoa
Quinoa is a gluten-free whole grain that is high in fibre and protein. It is easy to digest and less likely to cause digestive discomfort compared to other grains like wheat. The soluble fibre in quinoa can help regulate bowel movements and improve overall gut health.
9. Leafy greens
Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals. They help promote healthy digestion and regular bowel movements. Additionally, they contain compounds that support gut health and reduce inflammation.
10. Coconut water
Coconut water is a natural electrolyte-rich beverage that helps in hydration and maintaining electrolyte balance in the body. It is also low in FODMAPs (fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols), making it suitable for individuals with IBS who are sensitive to certain carbohydrates.
Incorporating these summer foods into your diet can help manage symptoms of IBS by providing hydration, fibre, anti-inflammatory compounds, and beneficial bacteria for gut health. However, individual tolerance to these foods may vary, so it's important to listen to your body and consult with a healthcare professional or dietitian for personalised dietary advice.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
