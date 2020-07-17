Iron Deficiency: Signs And Symptoms Visible On Your Skin; Know Food Sources Of Iron
Constant tiredness, shortness of breath, dizziness, irregular heartbeat, constant headache, dry hair, restless legs, anxiety and poor immunity are some signs of iron deficiency. Iron deficiency can affect your skin health too. Here;s how.
Iron deficiency can cause constant tiredness and fatigue
Iron is essential for the human body as it plays a major role in blood production. Iron-deficiency is the most common type of anemia. It is a condition when blood lacks adequate amount of red blood cells which are responsible for carrying oxygen. Iron deficiency results in several symptoms including constant tiredness, shortness of breath, dizziness, irregular heartbeat, constant headache, dry hair, restless legs, anxiety and poor immunity. Iron deficiency can affect your skin too. Several symptoms are visible on your skin and face. Pale skin is one of the most common signs visible on skin. Read on to know how iron deficiency affects your skin health.
Effect of iron deficiency on skin
Dr. Monica Bambroo, Head of Dermatology and Cosmetology at Artemis Hospital explain, "Iron deficiency is a common nutritional deficiency often found in the women of childbearing age and people taking diet low in iron. It is essential to have an adequate intake of iron-rich foods to maintain healthy cells, skin, hair, and nails."
"Due to the lack of enough iron to make haemoglobin, this causes iron deficiency anemia which certainly affects our skin. The deficiency of iron in the red blood cells makes them smaller and paler in the centre leading to washed out or yellowish colour of skin. This may further cause dry, itchy, and flaky skin," she adds.
According to a 2014 study publishes in the Frontiers in Pharmacology, iron is essential for healthy skin, mucous membranes, hair and nails. Iron is a potential therapeutic target in the skin by application of topical iron chelators and other novel pharmacological agents, and in delayed cutaneous wound healing by treatment of iron deficiency.
"The dullness can also be seen in nails, face, and overall body. Besides, it makes nails brittle or cracked and is a major cause of hair loss and dark circles. It has also been observed that a low count of iron can also impact the skin rejuvenation and wound healing process. Even though it is one of the common nutritional deficiencies amongst young women but the symptoms may vary basis its severity," Dr. Bambroo further adds.
Foods sources of iron
