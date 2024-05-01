What Is Anemia? Know Causes & Symptoms

Image Credit: Pixabay
Anemia is a condition where one has a lack of healthy red blood cells (RBC), leading to a reduced flow of oxygen to different organs.
Fatigue, tiredness, weakness, shortness of breath and pale skin are some common signs of anemia. Symptoms may vary depending on the type of anemia one has.
This condition can cause fatigue, shortness of breath, pale skin, fever, frequent infections and skin rashes, which are a result of bone marrow damage.
It is a common type of anemia with symptoms like extreme weakness, pale skin, chest pain, dizziness, cold hands and feet, brittle nails and poor appetite.
It is a genetic disease in which RBCs have an abnormal shape. Symptoms include episodes of severe pain, delayed growth, vision problems and swelling of hands and feet.
It is an inherited blood disorder with symptoms like bone deformities, dark urine and delayed growth. Thalassemia is characterised by less haemoglobin and fewer RBCs in the body.
This type is a result of folate, vitamin B-12 or vitamin C deficiency that exhibits symptoms of anemia along with weight loss, muscle weakness and tingling in hand and feet.
In this condition RBCs are destroyed faster than they can be replaced. Most symptoms of hemolytic anemia are the same as those for other forms of anemia.
If you feel fatigued without any reason with one or more of aforementioned symptoms, you should make an appointment with your doctor.
If left untreated, anemia can cause health issues like difficulty in performing daily tasks, pregnancy complications and heart problems.
