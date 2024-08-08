Signs You Need Iron Supplements In Your Routine
Without adequate iron, the body can't produce enough healthy red blood cells
Iron is a vital mineral that plays a crucial role in various bodily functions, primarily in the production of haemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells responsible for transporting oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body. We need iron to maintain healthy energy levels, support immune function, and aid in cognitive development. Without adequate iron, the body can't produce enough healthy red blood cells, leading to iron deficiency anaemia. In this article, we discuss a list of signs that might indicate that you should consider taking iron supplements.
Signs you should consider iron supplements
1. Fatigue and weakness
This happens because iron is crucial for the production of haemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen throughout the body. When your body lacks iron, it can't produce enough healthy red blood cells, leading to decreased oxygen delivery to your tissues, causing tiredness and weakness.
2. Pale skin
Paleness is another indicator of iron deficiency, as haemoglobin gives red blood cells their colour. A lack of iron means less haemoglobin and paler skin. This pallor can appear all over the body or be confined to specific areas such as the face, gums, and the inside of the lips and eyelids.
3. Shortness of breath
Experiencing shortness of breath during routine activities can be a sign of iron deficiency. With reduced haemoglobin, oxygen transport is compromised, making everyday tasks more difficult.
4. Heart palpitations
Iron deficiency can cause heart palpitations, as the heart works harder to transport oxygen when haemoglobin levels are low. This increased effort can lead to irregular heartbeats or a feeling of a pounding heart.
5. Restless legs syndrome
Restless legs syndrome (RLS) is characterised by an uncontrollable urge to move the legs, often accompanied by unpleasant sensations. Iron deficiency is a known cause of RLS.
6. Headaches and dizziness
Frequent headaches and dizziness can result from iron deficiency. Reduced oxygen delivery to the brain can cause these symptoms. If you experience regular headaches or dizziness, it's important to check your iron levels.
7. Cold hands and feet
Iron deficiency can cause poor circulation, leading to cold hands and feet. Haemoglobin's role in oxygen transport is vital for maintaining body temperature, and insufficient iron disrupts this process.
8. Brittle nails and hair loss
Iron deficiency can affect the health of your nails and hair. Brittle nails that crack or break easily, as well as hair loss, can be signs of low iron levels. Improving iron intake through diet or supplements can help restore the health of your nails and hair over time.
9. Mouth and tongue issues
Iron deficiency can cause a sore, swollen, or strangely smooth tongue and mouth ulcers. These symptoms arise due to reduced oxygen supply to the tissues and are often accompanied by other signs of iron deficiency.
10. Poor appetite and cravings
A reduced appetite or cravings for non-nutritive substances like ice, dirt, or starch (a condition known as pica) can indicate iron deficiency. Addressing these symptoms involves correcting iron levels with diet and supplements.
Identifying and addressing these signs early with dietary changes and supplements can prevent complications and improve quality of life. Always consult with a healthcare provider before starting any supplementation to ensure proper diagnosis and treatment.
