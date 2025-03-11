Home »  Living Healthy »  How To Reduce Anaemia Risk And Boost Your Health; 7 Remedies For Daily Use

How To Reduce Anaemia Risk And Boost Your Health; 7 Remedies For Daily Use

Incorporating specific strategies into your daily routine can significantly reduce anaemia risk and enhance overall health.
Anaemia, characterised by a deficiency of red blood cells or haemoglobin, impairs the body's ability to transport oxygen, leading to fatigue, weakness, and other health issues. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), anaemia affects approximately 1.62 billion people globally, with significant prevalence in women and children. Addressing this condition is crucial for maintaining overall health and well-being.

Understanding the impact of anaemia

Anaemia can result from various factors, including nutritional deficiencies, chronic diseases, or genetic conditions. The most common cause of anaemia is iron deficiency, leading to reduced haemoglobin production. This reduction hampers oxygen delivery to tissues, causing symptoms like fatigue, shortness of breath, and dizziness. If left untreated, anaemia can lead to severe health complications, including heart problems and developmental delays in children.



Seven daily remedies to reduce anaemia risk

Incorporating specific strategies into your daily routine can significantly reduce anaemia risk and enhance overall health.



1. Consume iron-rich foods

Integrate sources of heme iron, such as lean meats and poultry, and non-heme iron, like lentils, beans, and leafy greens, into your diet. Heme iron is more readily absorbed by the body, but combining both types ensures adequate intake.

2. Enhance iron absorption with vitamin C

Vitamin C significantly boosts the absorption of non-heme iron. Incorporate foods rich in vitamin C, such as citrus fruits, tomatoes, and bell peppers, alongside iron-rich meals to maximise benefits.

3. Opt for iron-fortified foods

Many cereals, bread, and plant-based milk alternatives are fortified with iron. Including these in your diet can help meet daily iron requirements, especially for vegetarians and vegans.

4. Be mindful of inhibitors

Substances like phytic acid, found in grains and legumes, can inhibit iron absorption. Soaking or fermenting these foods before consumption can reduce their inhibitory effects.

5. Limit consumption of absorption blockers

Beverages such as tea and coffee contain compounds that can hinder iron absorption. It's advisable to consume these drinks between meals rather than during them to minimise their impact.

6. Consider supplementation when necessary

For individuals unable to meet iron needs through diet alone, supplements may be beneficial. However, it's essential to consult a healthcare provider before starting any supplementation to avoid potential side effects.

7. Regular health screenings

Routine blood tests can detect early signs of anaemia, allowing for timely intervention. This is particularly important for individuals at higher risk of anaemia, such as pregnant women and those with chronic illnesses.

Implementing these daily practices can significantly reduce the risk of  anaemia and promote overall health. A balanced diet rich in essential nutrients, coupled with mindful lifestyle choices, serves as a robust foundation for preventing nutritional deficiencies and enhancing well-being.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

