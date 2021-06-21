International Yoga Day 2021: Yoga Poses You Can Perform With Your Family At Home
International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year. Surya namakar is a common yoga sequence that you can perform with your family.
International Yoga Day promotes the importance of yoga for your overall health
International Yoga Day is observed on 21 Jun every year. People of all age can perform yoga. Practising yoga with the whole family can help you practice yoga regularly and stay fit. The entire family can do Surya Namaskar together. Surya Namaskar can be done by all age groups except those who have certain special conditions. It is one of the most known yoga practices. Surya Namaskar is a sequence of 12 yoga poses that flow one into the other with controlled and rhythmic breathing. You can start with 5 rounds then you can increase to like 11, 21 rounds every day. So try it with your family to stay fit. It will help you to improve blood circulation to all parts of the body, keeping the skin young.
Here's how you can perform Surya namaskar
Pranamasana
Stand upright on the mat with your feet closely aligned. Inhale deeply, expanding your chest and relaxing your shoulders. Inhale, while raising your both hands and join both palms together in front of the chest.
Hastauttanasana
Inhale, lift the arms up and back, keeping the biceps close to the ears and bend backwards a little bit, pushing the hips slightly outward. In this pose, You will stretch your whole body from the heels to the tips of the fingers.
Hasta Padasana
Exhale and bend forward from the waist keeping the spine erect. As you exhale completely, bring the hands down to the floor beside the feet.
Ashwa Sanchalanasana
Inhale, push your right leg back, as far back as possible. Bring the right knee to the floor and lookup.
Dandasana
Take a deep breath in and, take the left leg back and bring the whole body in a straight line
Ashtanga Namaskar
Gently keep your knees down to the floor and exhale. Take the hips back slightly, slide forward, rest your chest and chin on the floor. Raise your hips a little bit. The two hands, two feet, two knees, chest and chin (eight parts of the body) should touch the floor.
Bhujangasana
Move your upper body forward, hand under your shoulder and raise the chest up into the Cobra pose. You may keep your elbows bent in this pose with the shoulders away from the ears. Look up to the ceiling.
Adho Mukha Svanasana
Exhale, lift the hips and the tailbone up to bring the body into an inverted 'V' pose. Stretch your shoulder, look toward the knee or naval.
Ashwa Sanchalanasana
Inhale and, bring the right foot forward in between the two hands. The left knee goes down on the floor. Press the hips down and lookup.
Hasta Padasana
Exhale, bring the left foot forward. Keep the palms on the floor. You may bend the knees, if not comfortable.
Hastauttanasana
Inhale, lift the arms up and back, keeping the biceps close to the ears and bend backwards a little bit, pushing the hips slightly outward. In this pose, you will stretch your whole body from the heels to the tips of the fingers.
Pranamasana
As you exhale, first straighten the body, join both palms and then bring the arms down. Relax in this position and observe the sensations in your body.
Initially start with a few repetitions and later you can increase accordingly.
(Teena, Senior Yoga Instructor, SARVA)
