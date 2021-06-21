ASK OUR EXPERTS

International Yoga Day 2021: Yoga Poses You Can Perform With Your Family At Home

International Yoga Day 2021: Yoga Poses You Can Perform With Your Family At Home

International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year. Surya namakar is a common yoga sequence that you can perform with your family.
  By: Teena, Yoga Instructor  Updated: Jun 21, 2021 12:15 IST
3-Min Read
International Yoga Day 2021: Yoga Poses You Can Perform With Your Family At Home

International Yoga Day promotes the importance of yoga for your overall health

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. International Yoga Day is observed on June 21
  2. It promotes the many benefits yoga can offer
  3. You can perform yoga with your family

International Yoga Day is observed on 21 Jun every year. People of all age can perform yoga. Practising yoga with the whole family can help you practice yoga regularly and stay fit. The entire family can do Surya Namaskar together. Surya Namaskar can be done by all age groups except those who have certain special conditions. It is one of the most known yoga practices. Surya Namaskar is a sequence of 12 yoga poses that flow one into the other with controlled and rhythmic breathing. You can start with 5 rounds then you can increase to like 11, 21 rounds every day. So try it with your family to stay fit. It will help you to improve blood circulation to all parts of the body, keeping the skin young.

Here's how you can perform Surya namaskar

Pranamasana


Stand upright on the mat with your feet closely aligned. Inhale deeply, expanding your chest and relaxing your shoulders. Inhale, while raising your both hands and join both palms together in front of the chest.

Hastauttanasana

Inhale, lift the arms up and back, keeping the biceps close to the ears and bend backwards a little bit, pushing the hips slightly outward. In this pose, You will stretch your whole body from the heels to the tips of the fingers.

Hasta Padasana

Exhale and bend forward from the waist keeping the spine erect. As you exhale completely, bring the hands down to the floor beside the feet.

Ashwa Sanchalanasana

Inhale, push your right leg back, as far back as possible. Bring the right knee to the floor and lookup.

Dandasana

Take a deep breath in and, take the left leg back and bring the whole body in a straight line

Ashtanga Namaskar

Gently keep your knees down to the floor and exhale. Take the hips back slightly, slide forward, rest your chest and chin on the floor. Raise your hips a little bit. The two hands, two feet, two knees, chest and chin (eight parts of the body) should touch the floor.

Bhujangasana

Move your upper body forward, hand under your shoulder and raise the chest up into the Cobra pose. You may keep your elbows bent in this pose with the shoulders away from the ears. Look up to the ceiling.

sd676nlo

The cobra pose is beneficial for your spine health
Photo Credit: iStock

Adho Mukha Svanasana

Exhale, lift the hips and the tailbone up to bring the body into an inverted 'V' pose. Stretch your shoulder, look toward the knee or naval.

Ashwa Sanchalanasana

Inhale and, bring the right foot forward in between the two hands. The left knee goes down on the floor. Press the hips down and lookup.

Hasta Padasana

Exhale, bring the left foot forward. Keep the palms on the floor. You may bend the knees, if not comfortable.

Hastauttanasana

Inhale, lift the arms up and back, keeping the biceps close to the ears and bend backwards a little bit, pushing the hips slightly outward. In this pose, you will stretch your whole body from the heels to the tips of the fingers.

Pranamasana

As you exhale, first straighten the body, join both palms and then bring the arms down. Relax in this position and observe the sensations in your body.

Initially start with a few repetitions and later you can increase accordingly.

(Teena, Senior Yoga Instructor, SARVA)


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

