International Yoga Day 2022: 10 Benefits Of Pranayama (Yogic Breathing Exercises)
International Yoga Day 2022: Here are 10 reasons why you should add Pranayamas to your routine.
International Yoga Day 2022: Pranayamas improves mental & physical health
Pranayama refers to various breathing exercises that come under the yoga regime. Yoga has existed for more than 5,000 years and is world-renowned for its numerous benefits. This year on International Yoga day we want to draw attention to the many benefits of practicing pranayamas.
Pranayama as discussed above is a compilation of breathing exercises that makes it extremely easy to perform for almost everyone. Unlike yoga poses, Pranayamas can be performed by anyone. However, it must not be mistaken for being less effective. Pranayamas have proven benefits on various parts of the body. In this article, we will discuss the many benefits of incorporating Pranayamas into your routine.
10 benefits of including Pranayamas in your daily routine:
1. Promotes mindfulness
Pranayama has been proven beneficial in improving mindfulness. As yoga incorporates meditation into Pranayama, it directly influences one's mindfulness. It helps create a better relationship with self.
2. Reduces stress and anxiety
Pranayamas incorporate meditation and slow breathing. Both of these components help elevate mood and provide a calmness to the mind. They also reduce negativity and boost the production of happy hormones. All of these elements help one reduce stress levels through Pranayamas.
3. Elevates mood
As discussed above, Pranayamas have been proven to boost the production of happy hormones. This release of hormones helps elevate one's mood. Along with this, Pranayamas also improve mood through meditation.
4. Promotes better sleep
Pranayamas help calms the body and mind. Along with this it elevates mood and reduces stress, tension, anxiety, and so on. All of these elements greatly influence our sleep quality. Hence, practicing Pranayamas can help improve your quality and quantity of sleep.
5. Regulates blood pressure
Pranayamas have also been proven to improve high blood pressure and regulate blood pressure in general. These breathing techniques can help cure any coronary diseases along with blood pressure.
6. Improves respiratory functions
Practicing Pranayama can significantly improve one's respiratory system. As these are a combination of breathing techniques, it helps provide more oxygen to the body and helps clear out sinus and other respiratory issues that may be restricting the lungs' functioning.
7. Improves brain functioning
Pranayamas help in overall blood circulation and improves the functions of neurotransmitters and other factors that regulate the brain's functioning. As discussed above, it promotes better mood which may also help in the memory, focus, and other cognitive functions of the brain.
8. Helps with addiction
Yoga in general has been proven helpful in reducing cravings and addiction overall. Pranayamas help with addiction and promotes better will and mindfulness. Along with this, it promotes a better overall mood that might encourage one to stay away from unhealthy habits.
9. Boosts energy
Pranayamas as discussed above promote the production of happy hormones. Proper production of dopamine, serotonin, and other hormones helps manage energy levels. A low mood can also reduce your energy levels. Hence, incorporating Pranayamas can help boost your energy levels throughout the day.
10. Improves immune system
Pranayamas influence many parts of our body. It also helps strengthen our immune system. Pranayamas and other yoga pose greatly improve our body's functions and help it fight off external radicals.
In conclusion, even just yogic breathing exercises can provide endless benefits. As these yoga practices are much easier and can be performed anywhere, we encourage you to add them to your routine. Many other factors also influence your overall health which may also be considered along with Pranayama.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.