International Yoga Day 2021: 4 Yoga Poses That Can Help Improve Thyroid Function
International Yoga Day 2021: Thyroid issues are common among women these days. A healthy diet and lifestyle can help manage thyroid symptoms. Yoga is one of the effective ways.
HIGHLIGHTS
- International Yoga Day is observed on 21 June every year
- This day spreads awareness about the importance of yoga for health
- Here are some yoga poses that can help people with thyroid issues
It has been estimated that a huge number of people suffer from thyroid issues these days. More women than men get affected by thyroid issues and some of the common symptoms includes losing excessive weight, or gaining too much weight (your metabolism goes for a toss), feeling irritated or anxious frequently, feeling tired or reduced energy overall, people experience hair loss or hair thinning too, women may experience irregular periods as well.
Certain asanas help in stimulating the thyroid gland, along with improving your physical health overall. Yoga also helps cope with the anxiety and irritability that one experiences due to this disease.
International Yoga Day 2021: Yoga poses to manage thyroid issues
1. Setu Bandhasana
This yoga pose is very effective in stimulating the thyroid glands. To perform this asana, lie down on the mat, place your heels in line with your shoulder, place your arms next to your hips, and as you inhale lift the hips up towards the ceiling. Let the chin get tucked into your jugular notch. Breathe in and out a couple of times as you hold the posture for a few seconds. Exhale and place the hips down to relax for a few breaths.
Repeat this posture 3 to 4 times.
2. Sarvangasana
This classic inversion is a very effective way to target the thyroid gland, bringing about a balance in the hormones creation. This pose can be done with the help of the wall as well.
Lie down on the mat in a supine position with the legs down on the floor and arms next to the hips. Now using your core strength and pressing the palms down on the floor, lift your legs up towards the ceiling, place your palms behind the scapula or as close as you can reach towards the upper back. Press the province forward and point the toes towards the ceiling, keeping the spine straight while engaging the core.
Slowly as you exhale, place your body down gently with your hips coming down first and then your legs. You can repeat these 2-3 times.
3. Matsyasana
Again start in supine position on the mat. Keep your hands under your hips and squeeze the elbows and as much as you can. As you breathe and leave the head and chest up and back to create an arch in your back.
Stay in this position for some time and breathe deeply. The head may or may not touch the floor which is completely alright. Just make sure that your chest is elevated and your throat region is completely open. You can repeat this posture 3 to 4 times.
It goes without saying that all the above poses should not be practised by individuals suffering from severe cervical issues and any cervical injury.
4. Ujjayi Pranayam
This simple practice can work quite effectively. Just construct the back of your throat and breathe in and out slowly and deeply. As the jugular notch gets constricted you will hear the sound of an ocean as you breathe in and out. This will help massage your thyroid gland and stimulate the gland to balance the production of hormones.
This will not just stimulate your thyroid gland but also activate the parasympathetic nervous system which is a beautiful way to combat stress and anxiety.
Regular practice of these yoga poses can help you effectively manage symptoms.
(Sharaddha Iyer is a Senior Yoga Instructor at SARVA)
