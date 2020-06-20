International Yoga Day 2020: 4 High-Calorie Burning Yoga Poses For Weight Loss
International Yoga Day 2020: Yoga can help you lose weight. These yoga poses can help you have a toned and fit body.
Yoga can help in improving your strength and endurance
HIGHLIGHTS
- The boat pose targets the stubborn belly fat and aids in better digestion
- Sarvangasana helps in reducing fatigue, improves digestion
- Sethu Bandhasana can tone your hips, thighs and stomach
Trying to lose those extra kilos has always been an uphill climb for many. From expensive gym memberships to intermittent fasting, we've tried it all. Not being regular with one's work out routines doesn't help either. Hectic professional schedules, late-night binging manage to make the task a herculean endeavor. But the key is to get back to it, no matter how much you sway.
Yoga can not only help you lose weight and get toned but also to improve your strength and endurance, build immunity, and increase flexibility. Here are some asanas you can try in your journey to weight loss and achieving a mind-body balance.
Yoga poses that can help in burning calories and lose weight
1. Naukasana
The boat pose targets the stubborn belly fat and aids in better digestion. It is also a great stress buster and helps stimulate the function of the kidneys and intestine. Lie down on your back, and slowly raise your legs, shoulders, and torso to come into a V-shaped position. Retain the V-shaped pose with your legs in 60 degrees, your back reclined and straight, and your arms stretched out. Hold the pose for 30 seconds and then repeat.
2. Sarvangasana
Sarvangasana is an inverted yoga pose. The pose helps reduce fatigue, improves digestion, enthuses the thyroid glands and abdominal area. It is a great asana to tone your lower body. Lie down on your back with your knees slightly bent and feet in the air. Use your hands to roll yourself back on your upper back extending your legs towards the ceiling, and while you are at it, bring the hands to your lower back, just above your hips, to keep yourself upright and support your body. Hold the pose for 30 seconds.
3. Sethu Bandhasana
The Sethu Bandhasana or bridge pose works wonders for your hips, thighs, stomach, and back. Lie down on your back with your hands stretched sideways. Fold your knees and raise your body up from your pelvic area. Support yourself with your hands, holding the ankles, keep lifting your torso upwards.
4. Vasisthasana
An absolute core crusher. It targets the strengthening and toning of the abdomen, arms, and legs. The side plank pose is also a great pose to improve body balance. Start out in the regular plank position. Slowly tilt your feet to the left so that the outer right side of your right foot is touching the mat and the left foot is on top of the right foot. While you are tilting your feet, shift the bodyweight on your right hand as you lift your left hand from the ground. Stretch your left arm straight up towards the ceiling. Make sure your shoulders and hips are aligned. Hold the pose for 30 seconds and repeat on the other side.
These yoga poses can help you have a toned and fit body. It's the magic of your breath that leaves you feeling refreshed, energized, and lighter after a yoga session!
(Teena Hooda is Yoga Instructor, Oga Fit, a fully interactive digital workout platform)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
