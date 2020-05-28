These Are The Best Yoga Poses To Ease Menstrual Cramps
Menstrual cramps: It is important to note which asanas can be performed during the time of menstruation. But more than anything listen to your body and allow it to be the best judge. Give yourself enough time for rest, rejuvenation and recovery during your monthly cycle.
Yoga can help in reducing menstrual cramps
Menstrual cramps occur due to the contraction of the uterus to discard the endometrium. For some women, menstrual cramps can be painful and uncomfortable. Using a hot water bottle, drinking hot soothing tea, and sometimes even medication are some of the ways women deal with cramps. However, yoga can be a helpful solution for menstrual discomfort. Yoga can relax as well as strengthen both body and mind. A good session of yoga asanas, pranayama and meditation can offer enormous benefits to balance your mood and ease menstrual cramps.
Some of the symptoms of menstrual pain are back and inner thigh pain. Women may also experience nausea, dizziness, headaches and stools. The conditions vary from individual to individual depending on a variety of factors. Exercise of any form immediately invigorates the body, and yoga is the safest kind. Along with physical and mental well-being to keep you cramp-free during your period, yoga improves your mood. Follow these gentle asanas to improve your menstrual health, and hold each posture for as long as you feel comfortable.
Yoga poses to ease menstrual cramps
1. Balasana (Child Pose)
Formation of the posture
- Kneel down on mat
- Lift your arms above head with an inhalation
- Exhale and place your forehead on the floor
- Pelvis should rest on the heels
Other Benefits
- Helps relieve fatigue and relaxes the body
- The regulated breathing restores a state of calm
- The pose lengthens and stretches out the spine
- Stretches the ankles, hips and shoulders
- Stimulates digestion
- May ease neck and back pain
2. Baddha Konasana (Bound Angle Pose)
Formation of the posture
- Begin by assuming Dandasana
- Fold your legs and bring the soles of your feet together
- Pull your heels closer to your pelvis
- Gently push your knees down
- Empty air from your stomach, lean your upper body forward and place your forehead on the floor
Other Benefits
- Makes hip flexors flexible
- Strengthens pelvic region
- Mobilizes the knee caps
Along with providing relief during your menstrual cycle, yoga has innumerable benefits for your health. However, it is important to note which asanas you can perform during the time of menstruation. But more than anything listen to your body and allow it to be the best judge. Give yourself enough time for rest, rejuvenation and recovery during your monthly cycle. Try to remain free from stress, and consume plenty of water during your cycle days to stay hydrated. Gentle stretching, pranayama and meditation can be practised for long-term physical and mental benefits.
