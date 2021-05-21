ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  International Tea Day 2021: 5 Caffeine-Free, Herbal Teas You Should Try

International Tea Day 2021: 5 Caffeine-Free, Herbal Teas You Should Try

International Tea Day 2021: Tea is a common part of diet in India. Sipping teas can offer you many benefits. here are some herbal teas you can try. know the benefits these can offer.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: May 21, 2021 12:44 IST
2-Min Read
International Tea Day 2021: 5 Caffeine-Free, Herbal Teas You Should Try

International Tea Day is observed on 21 May each year

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. International Tea Day is observed on 21 May world wide
  2. Chamomile tea can help you beat insomnia
  3. Peppermint tea can help you beat nausea

International Tea Day is observed on 21 May each year. This day tries to create awareness about the historical, cultural and economic significance of tea around the world. Drinking tea is a part of the daily routine of almost every Indian household. Many start their day with a cup of tea while flipping the pages of the daily newspaper. Drinking tea is linked with several health benefits too. When it comes to teas there are several options to choose from. Many of these types are loaded with different properties that can benefit your health in more ways than one. On the occasion of international tea day 2021, here are some herbal teas you can try and their health benefits.

International Tea Day 2021: 5 herbal teas you should try

1. Chamomile tea


RELATED STORIES
related

Winter Diet: Try These Healthy Teas To Stay Warm This Winter

Do you love drinking tea? Here are some caffeine-free healthy options you can prepare to stay warm this winter.

related

International Tea Day 2020: 5 Healthy Varieties Of Tea You Can Have Every Day

International Tea Day 2020: From masala tea to green tea, ginger tea and lemon tea, here are some varieties of teas that you can have every day, guilt-free!

Drinking chamomile tea is known to leave a relaxing effect on your mind and body. As per studies, this tea is also helpful in controlling anxiety and may relieve menstrual cramps. You should drink chamomile tea before bed as it can help you sleep better.

to5te78

Tea day 2021: Cinnamon is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Ginger tea

Ginger is usually added to teas to enhance the flavour and taste. Ginger is known to reduce inflammation, boost immunity and control nausea. You can boil some freshly grated ginger in water and add some lemon or a dash of honey to enhance the taste.

Also read: Kahwa Health Benefits: Here Are Some Reasons Why You Must Try This Traditional Tea

3. Hibiscus tea

Hibiscus tea is prepared with the bright red coloured flowers of the plant. This tea may help in reducing blood pressure. It may also help reduce oxidative stress.

k2k0s5fo

Hibiscus tea may help reduce blood pressure as per studies
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Peppermint tea

Peppermint is can help relieve symptoms of an upset stomach, headache, irritable bowel syndrome and much more. This herb is also loaded with antioxidants, antibacterial and antiviral properties. Peppermint oil is also commonly used to treat nausea, cramping, spasms and aches.

Also read: Replace Your Morning Tea With This Herbal Drink To Achieve Glowing Skin

5. Cinnamon tea

Cinnamon is a powerful spice loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. As per studies, cinnamon is also helpful in controlling blood sugar levels. It may also help you relieve menstrual cramps.

Also read: Is Green Tea Really That Healthy? Here's What You Need To Know

You can easily prepare these teas at home. Do not overdose your diet with herbal teas. Drink in moderation and add goodness to your diet.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

Ashwagandha: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb
Ashwagandha: Know The Benefits Of This Ayurvedic Herb

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

Heavy Energy Drink Consumption Linked To Heart Failure In A Young Man

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases