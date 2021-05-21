International Tea Day 2021: 5 Caffeine-Free, Herbal Teas You Should Try
International Tea Day 2021: Tea is a common part of diet in India. Sipping teas can offer you many benefits. here are some herbal teas you can try. know the benefits these can offer.
International Tea Day is observed on 21 May each year
International Tea Day is observed on 21 May each year. This day tries to create awareness about the historical, cultural and economic significance of tea around the world. Drinking tea is a part of the daily routine of almost every Indian household. Many start their day with a cup of tea while flipping the pages of the daily newspaper. Drinking tea is linked with several health benefits too. When it comes to teas there are several options to choose from. Many of these types are loaded with different properties that can benefit your health in more ways than one. On the occasion of international tea day 2021, here are some herbal teas you can try and their health benefits.
International Tea Day 2021: 5 herbal teas you should try
1. Chamomile tea
Drinking chamomile tea is known to leave a relaxing effect on your mind and body. As per studies, this tea is also helpful in controlling anxiety and may relieve menstrual cramps. You should drink chamomile tea before bed as it can help you sleep better.
2. Ginger tea
Ginger is usually added to teas to enhance the flavour and taste. Ginger is known to reduce inflammation, boost immunity and control nausea. You can boil some freshly grated ginger in water and add some lemon or a dash of honey to enhance the taste.
3. Hibiscus tea
Hibiscus tea is prepared with the bright red coloured flowers of the plant. This tea may help in reducing blood pressure. It may also help reduce oxidative stress.
4. Peppermint tea
Peppermint is can help relieve symptoms of an upset stomach, headache, irritable bowel syndrome and much more. This herb is also loaded with antioxidants, antibacterial and antiviral properties. Peppermint oil is also commonly used to treat nausea, cramping, spasms and aches.
5. Cinnamon tea
Cinnamon is a powerful spice loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. As per studies, cinnamon is also helpful in controlling blood sugar levels. It may also help you relieve menstrual cramps.
You can easily prepare these teas at home. Do not overdose your diet with herbal teas. Drink in moderation and add goodness to your diet.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
