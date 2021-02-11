Replace Your Morning Tea With This Herbal Drink To Achieve Glowing Skin
Swapping your morning chai with some healthy options can bring huge difference to your skin. Read here to know an interesting drink that you can prepare to achieve glowing skin.
Consumption of too much sugar is harmful to your skin
HIGHLIGHTS
- Consuming a healthy diet results in a glowing skin
- Add enough vitamin C and E to your diet to boost skin health
- Follow a healthy skincare routine to beat skin issues
What you eat is not just responsible for your body weight but your skin health too. Simple yet healthy habits can bring a huge difference to your skin. One of these is choosing what you drink throughout the day wisely. You consume several drinks throughout the day other than water. Tea and coffee are among the popular choices. You might be addicted to these but you end up loading your system with caffeine. Instead of starting your day with caffeine or any other sugar-loaded drinks, you can make some healthier choices. Read here to know a healthy substitute for your morning tea that can help you achieve glowing skin.
Bamboo shoot and lotus stem tea for healthy skin
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra tells, "You can replace your morning tea with this wonderful, non-caffeinated drink that is loaded with skin saviours. It can be prepared with bamboo shoot and lotus stem. Bamboo shoot is loaded with silica, a mineral that saves your nails, skin, hair and teeth from degenerating. Lotus stem is rich in skin and hair loving vitamins B and C that smoothens your skin and strengthens your hair. This is a low-calorie drink which is rich in bioactive compounds of phytosterols and phenols."
How to prepare this tea?
- Clean and cut 2-3 pieces of bamboo shoot and lotus stem each
- Place them in 350 ml of water and boil till it reduces to 250 ml
- Strain in a cup and enjoy
The nutritionist also adds that this tea can help relieve constipation and other digestive issues. It can also help lower blood pressure and bad cholesterol levels.
Other healthy drinks you can choose
Starting your day with caffeine or consuming more caffeine throughout the day is harmful to your health in several ways. You can choose herbal teas, smoothies, shakes, protein mix or a detox drink. Also, avoid the consumption of sugary drinks or foods for breakfast.
(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based Nutritionist)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
