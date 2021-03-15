ASK OUR EXPERTS

Kahwa Health Benefits: Here Are Some Reasons Why You Must Try This Traditional Tea

Kahwa Health Benefits: Here Are Some Reasons Why You Must Try This Traditional Tea

Are you a tea lover? Here's another interesting traditional green ea you must try. Also know the benefits of drinking this tea from nutritionist Lovneet Batra.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Mar 15, 2021 03:25 IST
4-Min Read
Kahwa Health Benefits: Here Are Some Reasons Why You Must Try This Traditional Tea

Kahwa can help lower stress and anxiety, says nutritionist

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Kahwa is a traditional Kashmiri green tea
  2. Drinking kahwa can offer you multiple health benefits
  3. Kahwa is loaded with the goodness with saffron and other spices

Kahwa is a Kashmiri tea that is prepared with the goodness of dried leaves and spices especially saffron. It is a traditional green tea that offers you a number of health benefits. If you are a tea lover, you must give this one a try. Spices like cinnamon, saffron, cardamom and cloves are used in its preparation can benefit your health in more ways than one. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recommended drinking Kahwa to reduce stress and anxiety. She took to social media to share a few health benefits of Kahwa you should not miss. Here are some of these you should not miss.

Kahwa health benefits


"Kahwa is a desi mood enhancer that can help in increasing happy hormones, endorphins and serotonin. It can spice up your love life by improving your mood and libido."

Also read: Replace Your Morning Tea With This Herbal Drink To Achieve Glowing Skin

Newsbeep
u23qegeg

Kahwa is prepared with multiple Indian spices
Photo Credit: iStock

"It can help in fighting PMS related pain, irritability and craving. It helps in lowering anxiety and stress hormone, cortisol," Batra tells in the video.

Drinking Kahwa leaves a relaxing effect on your body and gently uplifts your mood. A relaxed mind and body can also promote better sleep.

Also read: Is Green Tea Really That Healthy? Here's What You Need To Know

Drinking kahwa is also linked with several health benefits including better digestion, a strong immune system and improved energy levels. It may improve your skin health too. This tea is also loaded with antioxidants.

Also read: Holy Basil: Know The Many Health Benefits Of Drinking Tulsi Tea

So, follow a healthy diet and lifestyle and sip kahwa to manage stress effectively!

(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi based nutritionist)


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

