International Tea Day 2020: 5 Healthy Varieties Of Tea You Can Have Every Day
International Tea Day 2020: From masala tea to green tea, ginger tea and lemon tea, here are some varieties of teas that you can have every day, guilt-free!
International Tea Day: Green tea is loaded with beneficial antioxidants
HIGHLIGHTS
- Chamomile tea can help you sleep well
- Masala tea is made with a variety of healthy spices
- Ginger tea can help with nausea and indigestion issues
International Tea Day 2020 is observed on December 15. The day is meant to highlight the efforts of people who are involved in production of tea. Tea is one of the most popular and extensively consumed beverage in India. There are people who simply cannot do without their morning cuppa of bed tea or masala chai, which without a doubt is everyone's all-time favourite. In the present times, there are several kinds of tea which are gaining popularity. From aiding weight loss to helping you have a calm state of mind, some kind of teas can offer you a variety of health benefits.
International Tea Day: Healthy varieties of teas you can have regularly
Green tea, chamomile tea, lemon tea and ginger tea are some healthy varieties of teas you can have regularly. Keep reading to know more about them:
1. Masala tea
Masala tea or masala chai is a creamy and delicious tea variant, a favourite of people all across the country. Masala tea can be made with spices like ginger, cinnamon, star anise, black pepper corns, fenugreek seeds, cardamom, tulsi and much more. With just the right amount of sugar and milk, even one sip of masala tea can calm your mind and soothe your senses. Sip on it every day, just don't have it on an empty stomach.
2. Green tea
The mention of International Tea Day is incomplete without the mention of green tea. This beverage has gained massive popularity, and for the right reasons. It is rich in an array of antioxidants, that can help in reducing damage done by free radicals. Apart from aiding weight loss, green tea is also known to beneficial for people with diabetes, blood pressure and even cholesterol issues.
3. Ginger tea
This tea is the idea choice for those who experience indigestion issues regularly. You can either brew ginger in water, add some honey and sip on it. Or, you can add ginger to your good-old masala chai. Anti-inflammatory properties of ginger can help in getting rid of pain, nausea, cold, flu and constipation.
4. Lemon tea
This simple yet powerful concoction is known to boost metabolism and aid weight loss. With lemon as its primary ingredient, it provides you with a dose of Vitamin C. This can contribute to a stronger immune system. You can consume this caffeine-free version of tea every day, guilt-free.
5. Chamomile tea
Chamomile tea has properties that can aid good sleep. Sip on it before bedtime to reap benefits from it. Chamomile tea also has de-stressing properties that can help in fighting insomnia and sleep problems.
Happy International Tea Day, y'all!
