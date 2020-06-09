ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  6 Ways How Starting Your Day With Ginger Can Help You

6 Ways How Starting Your Day With Ginger Can Help You

Ginger health benefits: From morning sickness to menstrual pain and improved digestion, here are the many reasons why you must start your day with ginger.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jun 9, 2020 06:20 IST
2-Min Read
6 Ways How Starting Your Day With Ginger Can Help You

Ginger can help in reducing menstrual pain and reducing indigestion

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Ginger can help in fighting nausea and morning sickness
  2. It can help offering relief from cough, cold and sore throat
  3. It can help in reducing joint pain as well

A lot has been said about how to start your day. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says that starting day with a handful of nuts, or soaked raisins and kesar can provide you with multiple benefits, including less PMS symptoms. Other options include ginger water, jeera water, ajwain water, etc. In this article, we are going to particularly focus on the benefits of starting your day with ginger.

Ginger is one of the most versatile spices in existence. Not only is it a popular remedy for nausea, it can also help in improving digestion and reduce muscle pain. You can have ginger in the form of tea in morning. You can also chew some crushed ginger with honey, or can simply drink a glass of ginger-infused water.


RELATED STORIES
related

Strong Immunity, Weight Loss And Diabetes Management: The Many Reasons For Including Ginger In Your Diet

Ginger benefits: Weight loss, blood sugar coontrol and a strong immunity are few of the many ways including ginger in your diet helps you. Read here to know more.

related

Make Ginger Your Best Friend This Winter Season; Know Top Health Benefits It Offers

To fight the cold weather you must make some necessary changes in your diet. Some foods and drinks can keep you warm naturally. Ginger is loaded with health benefits. Here are some reasons why you must add ginger to your winter diet.

Benefits of starting your day with ginger

1. Digestion

Ginger has been found to speed up emptying of stomach. This can be beneficial for people suffering from chronic indigestion and the discomfort it causes.

Also read: Improve Your Digestion At Home With These Kitchen Ingredients

2. Morning sickness

Ginger can specifically be beneficial for pregnancy-induced morning sickness. Drinking ginger tea can reduce nausea effectively.

3. Cough and cold

Ginger contains gingerol, a compound with strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. For quicker recovery from cough, cold and even sore throat, ginger tea in morning can be of great help.

r4li84go

Ginger can help in offering relief from cough and cold
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Constant Cough And Cold Giving You A Hard Time? Try This Immunity Boosting Turmeric Latte For Some Relief

4. Muscle pain and soreness

In case you have overtrained or are simply having exercise-induced muscle pain and soreness, ginger can come to your rescue. Ginger appears to slow down progression of day-to-day muscle pain and soreness.

5. Osteoarthritis

This condition is characterised by joint pain and stiffness and anti-inflammatory properties of ginger can be helpful in reducing these symptoms. Contact your health expert to find out how to use ginger to help in reducing joint pain and stiffness.

epg6gbn8

Ginger can help in reducing joint pain and stiffness
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Dealing With Low Libido, Joint Pain, Indigestion? This Kitchen Ingredient Can Help

6. Menstrual pain

Drinking ginger tea or taking a ginger extract can help in reducing menstrual pain. You can have it several times in a day if the pain is severe.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
How To Recognise A Stroke
Tips To Prevent Childhood Obesity
Asthma - Causes, Symptoms And Prevention Methods
All You Need To Know About Kidney Stones
Is It Safe To Have Mangoes If You Have Diabetes?
What Is Dehydration? Know How To Deal With It
Insomnia: A Sleep Disorder You Must Not Ignore
Health Benefits Of Turmeric
Understanding Migraine: Know Everything Here
Effective Ways To Strengthen Your Immune System

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By NICOTEX sponsored
 

Home Remedies

Skincare Tips: Get Glowing Skin With These DIY Facial Mists
Skincare Tips: Get Glowing Skin With These DIY Facial Mists

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com