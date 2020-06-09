6 Ways How Starting Your Day With Ginger Can Help You
Ginger health benefits: From morning sickness to menstrual pain and improved digestion, here are the many reasons why you must start your day with ginger.
Ginger can help in reducing menstrual pain and reducing indigestion
A lot has been said about how to start your day. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says that starting day with a handful of nuts, or soaked raisins and kesar can provide you with multiple benefits, including less PMS symptoms. Other options include ginger water, jeera water, ajwain water, etc. In this article, we are going to particularly focus on the benefits of starting your day with ginger.
Ginger is one of the most versatile spices in existence. Not only is it a popular remedy for nausea, it can also help in improving digestion and reduce muscle pain. You can have ginger in the form of tea in morning. You can also chew some crushed ginger with honey, or can simply drink a glass of ginger-infused water.
Benefits of starting your day with ginger
1. Digestion
Ginger has been found to speed up emptying of stomach. This can be beneficial for people suffering from chronic indigestion and the discomfort it causes.
2. Morning sickness
Ginger can specifically be beneficial for pregnancy-induced morning sickness. Drinking ginger tea can reduce nausea effectively.
3. Cough and cold
Ginger contains gingerol, a compound with strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. For quicker recovery from cough, cold and even sore throat, ginger tea in morning can be of great help.
4. Muscle pain and soreness
In case you have overtrained or are simply having exercise-induced muscle pain and soreness, ginger can come to your rescue. Ginger appears to slow down progression of day-to-day muscle pain and soreness.
5. Osteoarthritis
This condition is characterised by joint pain and stiffness and anti-inflammatory properties of ginger can be helpful in reducing these symptoms. Contact your health expert to find out how to use ginger to help in reducing joint pain and stiffness.
6. Menstrual pain
Drinking ginger tea or taking a ginger extract can help in reducing menstrual pain. You can have it several times in a day if the pain is severe.
