International Coffee Day 2020: Myths And Facts About Coffee You Need To Know
International Coffee Day 2020: Coffee is one of the most loved beverages. But do you know your coffee well? Read here to know some popular myths and facts about coffee.
International Coffee Day 2020: Drinking too much coffee can make it hard to fall asleep
- Drinking coffee can offer several health benefits
- Too much coffee can lead to insomnia, digesteve issues and much more
- Coffee in moderation is beneficial for your skin
International Coffee Day is observed on October 1 to celebrate the love for coffee worldwide. It also focuses on supporting million farmers whose livelihood depends on coffee plantation. Many find it difficult to start their day without coffee. Even though it is one of the most favourite drinks around the world, there are many people who don't know fully about it. Drinking coffee can offer several benefits as well as excess of this drink can lead to several side effects. Many drink several cups of coffee throughout the day. But do you know your cup of coffee well? If you are one of the coffee lovers out there, here are some myths and facts about coffee you need to know.
International Coffee Day 2020: Common myths and facts about coffee
Popular myths
1. Coffee dehydrates you
The reason people drool over coffee is because of the caffeine present. Intaking a lot of caffeine may result in dehydration which automatically makes people think that coffee causes dehydration. But this totally a myth. Moderate amount of coffee consumption will not lead to dehydration.
2. Coffee will cure your hangover
Drinking coffee will not cure hangovers. The coffee compounds do not reduce the effect of alcohol and in fact, drinking coffee can make your hangover headache worse. Coffee increases blood pressure and if your head is already aching, coffee won't cure but intensify it.
3. Coffee will help you lose weight
Coffee can help you eat less but it certainly cannot help you in losing weight. It can have a small contribution in increasing your metabolism but a long-term weight loss is not possible with just drinking coffee.
4. Pregnant women shouldn't drink coffee
It is totally okay to drink coffee if you are pregnant but you will have to limit its per day consumption. But you should consult your doctor before adding coffee to your diet during pregnancy.
5. If your heart troubles, stick to decaf
Moderate consumption of coffee does no harm to anybody having a heart disease. Too much of coffee increases your blood pressure which ultimately increases your heart rate and put you at a higher heart disease risk. So, you can limit your daily consumption of caffeine to keep your heart healthy. Heart disease patients should get their diet monitored by their doctor.
Facts about coffee
1. It lowers the risk of stroke
Healthy amount of coffee intake can actually do you good! Coffee can reduce the chances of heart diseases, strokes and diabetes as per studies.
2. Coffee can reduce the risk of Parkinson's Disease
Good amount of coffee consumption is known to lower the risk of Parkinson's disease and its effects. Many studies have also found this fact that caffeine reduces the risk by around 30%.
3. Coffee boosts your physical performance
Caffeine consumption instantly makes your mind alert and your body energetic and active. So, coffee truly boosts your physical performance.
4. Coffee helps you focus
Coffee creates an impact on the central nervous system and helps the brain manufacture more of dopamine (a neurochemical), which boosts your ability to focus and maintain concentration.
5. Coffee has a lot of antioxidants
Coffee is a good source of antioxidants and is loaded with them. These antioxidants help us prevent many harmful diseases, including cancer.
(Ms. Manisha Chopra is a Nutritionist, Dietician and Fitness Expert based in Gurugram)
