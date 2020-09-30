Insomnia: 5 Diet Tips That Can Help You Ensure A Good Night's Sleep
Insomnia is a common sleep disorder. Simple modifications in diet can help you ensure better sleep. Here are some diet tips you can follow.
Inadequate sleep can put you at a higher risk of heart disease as per studies
Insomnia is a sleep disorder in which the person finds it difficult to fall asleep. Several factors can contribute to insomnia. Lack of sleep can contribute to low energy levels which can make it difficult to perform day-to-day tasks effectively. According to studies inadequate sleep is linked with an increased risk of several chronic diseases including heart disease, diabetes and much more. Simple lifestyle changes can help you fight insomnia and ensure better sleep. Regular exercise, a fixed sleep schedule and less use of gadgets before bed are some of these. Simple modification in diet can also help you best sleeplessness. If you are finding it hard to sleep properly, here are some diet modifications you need to make today.
Insomnia: Diet tips to sleep better
1. Consume a light dinner
It is advised to eat dinner a few hours before going to bed. Also, avoid consuming heavy dinners. Consuming too many calories before bed can lead to discomfort and make it hard to fall asleep. It can also lead to digestive issues like gas, bloating or cramps.
2. Skip caffeine
Caffeine consumption can also disturb your sleeping pattern. If you are addicted to your coffee, avoid drinking coffee a few hours before bed.
3. Drink a soothing drinks
Caffeine can make it hard to fall asleep whereas several soothing drinks can help you sleep better. Chamomile tea and warm milk with honey are two helpful drinks. These leave a soothing effect on your mind and body helping you ensure better sleep.
4. Avoid too much alcohol
Drinking too much alcohol is harmful to your overall health as well for your sleep pattern. It leaves you dehydrated. For a healthy sleep schedule, consume alcohol in moderation. It will also help boost your overall health.
5. Eat fibre rich healthy snack
Many choose unhealthy snacks to beat late-night or midnight hunger pangs. This will not only lead to weight gain but will also affect your sleep. Unhealthy snacking can lead to digestive issues. It is often advised to choose healthy fibre-rich snacks which can keep you full for longer.
