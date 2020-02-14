Debunked, Popular Myths About Getting A Good Night’s Sleep
Proper sleep is extremely important for your overall health.
Proper sleep is extremely important for your overall health
Proper sleep is extremely important for your health. Just like a healthy diet and weight you need to ensure proper sleeping patterns for healthy functioning of your body. Improper sleep can make you feel lazy and tired the next day. Not only this, lack of sleep can lead to an increased risk of serious health issues like heart attack, diabetes, obesity and premature mortality. There are several myths about sleep like the right amount of sleep, best time to sleep and many more. Many ignore the importance of proper sleep and fall for various myths linked with it. Here are some common myths you must know.
Top myths about sleep you need to know
1. It is okay to sleep for a few hours
You need an adequate amount of sleep for both mental and physical health. The number of hours depends on your age. It is advised to sleep for 7-9 hours a day for proper health. Adequate sleep helps your body repair muscles, keeps your mind calm and keeps you energetic throughout the day. Also, better sleep enhances your immunity as well. Sleep deprivation also increases the risk of several serious health issues.
2. Insomnia is no big deal
Many people do not focus on their sleeping problems and become a victim of insomnia. Due to insomnia or insomnia, you may suffer from poor performance, sleepiness at work and poor mood. If you think you have sleep-related problems, see your doctor.
3. Alcohol before bed can improve sleep
Drinking alcohol before bed is not good for your health in various ways. It may even lead to sleep apnea or can make it worse. It can also make you feel worse the next day as well.
4. It is okay to sleep at any time
You should maintain a proper sleeping pattern to keep time into consideration. People who work in shifts have a disturbed sleeping pattern which can affect their health in various ways. You must develop a healthy sleeping pattern at night and also encourage your kids for the same.
