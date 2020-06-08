Best Foods And Drinks That Can Help You Sleep Well
Inadequate sleep can put you at a higher risk of several diseases. A healthy diet can help you fight sleeplessness naturally. Here are some foods and drinks you must add to your diet for a good night's sleep.
A healthy diet provides nutrients that can help you sleep
HIGHLIGHTS
- A healthy sleep schedule ensures a healthy body
- Good night's sleep may help prevent risk of several diseases
- Improper sleep can also make you gain weight
Adequate sleep is the key to good health. Your sleeping pattern is linked with your overall health in various ways. Improper sleep can increase the risk of several chronic conditions like obesity, diabetes, hypertension and more. A healthy lifestyle can help you ensure proper sleep. Your diet may also play a role in helping you sleep better. For a good night's sleep, you can make simple modifications to your diet. Here's a list of foods you must try to ensure an adequate sleeping pattern.
Foods that can help you sleep well
1. Chamomile tea
If you are a tea lover, then you must make a habit to drink bedtime tea to fight sleeplessness. Chamomile tea is one of the best choices. This tea relaxes your mind and promotes better sleep. This tea is also good for your mental health. It can help relieve stress.
2. Nuts
Nuts are one of the healthiest snacks. These are loaded with essential nutrients. Some of the nuts that can help you ensure better sleep are almonds and walnuts. Almonds contain magnesium that promotes sleep. Similarly, walnuts also promote sleep-regulating hormone melatonin.
3. Milk and honey
Drinking milk before bed is like a ritual in Indian households. Drinking warm milk with honey can offer a wide variety of health benefits. It can also help you fight sleeplessness.
4. Kiwi fruit
Fruits are loaded with nutrients as well as a good amount of fibre. It is advised to eat fruits daily. Kiwi fruit can offer you multiple health benefits. It is rich in vitamin C that can boost immunity. It is a low-calorie fruit that can help in weight loss too. Studies suggest that eating kiwi fruit before bed can promote better sleep.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
