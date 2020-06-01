Chaas Or Lassi: Which Is Better For Weight Loss?
Chaas and lassi are both common summer beverages that provide you with beneficial probiotics, calcium and Vitamin B12. But, which one of them is better for weight loss? Read here to know the answer!
Both chaas and lassi can help in dealing with acidity
Chaas or lassi... which is the better option for you? Both of these are common summer beverages that can refresh and hydrate you in the scorching summer heat. Both these drinks are essentially dairy and can be easily made at home with some curd. They are both rich in probiotics and can provide your gut with beneficial bacteria that can improve gut health and digestion. But, which one of these is more weight loss friendly? Celeb nutritionist Pooja Makhija, in one of her recent stories on Instagram, shares the answer to this question.
Chaas or lassi: Which is healthier?
According to Makhija, the better choice between chaas or lassi is definitely chaas. "I would say chaas all the way! It is light lighter, healthier, spicier and tangier. It is a rich source of Vitamin C and probiotics. You can have multiple glasses a day," she says in her Insta story now saved as highlights.
Also known as spiced buttermilk, chaas has been known to be a beneficial summer drink you can bank on in summer. Instead of colas and aerated beverages, go for this light an natural drink to satiate your thirst.
Preparation of this popular beverage is super simple. You need mint and coriander leaves, green chillies, cumin seeds powder, black salt and half a cup of whisked curd. Blend them in a mixer. Add the mixture to one and a half cup of curd. Add some salt and 2 and a half cup of chilled water. Mix well in a deep bowl.
There are multiple varieties of chaas recipes you can find online. Prepare it according to your own choice. You can have a glass of chaas anytime during the day. Have it with lunch and can it will help in preventing afternoon slump as well.
Apart from weight loss, both lassi and buttermilk are healthy beverages
Lassi and chaas can provide you with calcium, Vitamin B12, zinc and protein. The two beverages are also helpful in getting rid of acidity and heartburn.
Chaas comes with the added benefit of weight as it is lower in calories as compared to lassi.
(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)
