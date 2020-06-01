ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Chaas Or Lassi: Which Is Better For Weight Loss?

Chaas Or Lassi: Which Is Better For Weight Loss?

Chaas and lassi are both common summer beverages that provide you with beneficial probiotics, calcium and Vitamin B12. But, which one of them is better for weight loss? Read here to know the answer!
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Jun 1, 2020 04:27 IST
2-Min Read
Chaas Or Lassi: Which Is Better For Weight Loss?

Both chaas and lassi can help in dealing with acidity

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Chaas can provide you with Vitamin C and probiotics
  2. It is more weight loss friendly
  3. Both chaas and lassi provide you with calcium and protein

Chaas or lassi... which is the better option for you? Both of these are common summer beverages that can refresh and hydrate you in the scorching summer heat. Both these drinks are essentially dairy and can be easily made at home with some curd. They are both rich in probiotics and can provide your gut with beneficial bacteria that can improve gut health and digestion. But, which one of these is more weight loss friendly? Celeb nutritionist Pooja Makhija, in one of her recent stories on Instagram, shares the answer to this question.


RELATED STORIES
related

Weight Loss Diet: Have You Tried Chia Seeds For Weight Loss? Here Are Different Ways To Use These

Weight loss tips: Chia seeds can keep you full for longer and help in weight loss. You can add chia seeds to different foods and drinks. These can also be added to your breakfast. Here are different ways to use chia seeds for weight loss.

related

Benefits Of Having Hot And Homemade Breakfast: Try These 4 Nutritious And Filling Breakfast Foods For Weight Loss

Breakfast for weight loss: Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day. Read here to know how you will benefit from eating a hot and homemade breakfast every day.

Chaas or lassi: Which is healthier?

According to Makhija, the better choice between chaas or lassi is definitely chaas. "I would say chaas all the way! It is light lighter, healthier, spicier and tangier. It is a rich source of Vitamin C and probiotics. You can have multiple glasses a day," she says in her Insta story now saved as highlights.

Also read: 6 Foods That Can Keep You Protected From The Heatwave

Also known as spiced buttermilk, chaas has been known to be a beneficial summer drink you can bank on in summer. Instead of colas and aerated beverages, go for this light an natural drink to satiate your thirst.

Preparation of this popular beverage is super simple. You need mint and coriander leaves, green chillies, cumin seeds powder, black salt and half a cup of whisked curd. Blend them in a mixer. Add the mixture to one and a half cup of curd. Add some salt and 2 and a half cup of chilled water. Mix well in a deep bowl.

There are multiple varieties of chaas recipes you can find online. Prepare it according to your own choice. You can have a glass of chaas anytime during the day. Have it with lunch and can it will help in preventing afternoon slump as well.

3krhpvgo

You can have a glass of buttermilk anytime during the day
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Skincare And Haircare Tips For Lockdown: Try These Desi Diet Modifications For Glowing Skin And Shiny Hair

Apart from weight loss, both lassi and buttermilk are healthy beverages 

Lassi and chaas can provide you with calcium, Vitamin B12, zinc and protein. The two beverages are also helpful in getting rid of acidity and heartburn.

Chaas comes with the added benefit of weight as it is lower in calories as compared to lassi.

Also read: All The Reasons Why You Should Be Eating Curd Every Day

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
All You Need To Know About Kidney Stones
Is It Safe To Have Mangoes If You Have Diabetes?
Insomnia: A Sleep Disorder You Must Not Ignore
Health Benefits Of Turmeric
Understanding Migraine: Know Everything Here
Effective Ways To Strengthen Your Immune System
Home Remedies For Common Cold And Cough
Ways To Fight Depression
Arthritis Pain: Know The Basics
Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss Plan

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By NICOTEX sponsored
 

Home Remedies

Summer Diet: These Cooling Herbs Can Help You Beat The Summer Heat
Summer Diet: These Cooling Herbs Can Help You Beat The Summer Heat

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com