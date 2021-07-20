Improve Flexibility With Parivrtta Utkatasana: Malaika Arora Shows How To Perform This Pose
Malaika Arora shared a picture of herself demonstrating the asana along with instructions. Read on to know how you can master this pose.
Parivrtta Utkatasana can help boost spine health and boost flexibility
Malaika Arora is a force to reckon with when it comes to maintaining a fit and healthy lifestyle. She has always been a very vocal advocate of exercising regularly and following a clean and nutrient-rich diet. The 47-year-old fitness enthusiast follows a variety of workout disciplines to maintain her physique. From pilates to HIIT to yoga, Malaika does them all. Not only does she work out herself, she also encourages her fans and followers to exercise regularly. Malaika often shares videos and pictures of herself demonstrating various exercises and workout techniques. In a new post on Instagram, Malaika has shared a picture of herself demonstrating the Parivrtta Utkatasana (Revolved Chair Pose).
In the caption, Malaika explained the benefits of the yoga pose. She wrote, “Let's begin this week with Parivrtta Utkatasana (Revolved Chair Pose). This pose helps to increase flexibility and aligns the posture while strengthening the spine and is also very effective in detoxification.”
For this pose, you will need a chair and a brick.
Here is how you can do Parivrtta Utkatasana:
1) Begin by sitting straight on the chair with your legs hip-distance apart from each other.
2) Place your feet on the brick blocks.
3) Inhale and fold your palms in the namaskar mudra position.
4) Exhale, then, twist your body to the left and place your right elbow beside your left knee.
5) Hold the namaskar mudra position in front of your chest.
6) Hold for 10 to 15 seconds and release.
7) Repeat the same on the other side.
Previously Malaika had shared a picture of herself on her Instagram timeline demonstrating another yoga pose. She did the pose with the help of a regular belt. Malaika posted the picture of herself doing the Eka-Pada-Rajakapotasana, and stated that the pose was perfect for beginners.
In the caption, she wrote, “This pose opens the hip joints and stretches the entire lower part of the body. The stretching of the body results in relieving stress and anxiety.”
Earlier, in June, Malaika had shown her followers how to do the Naukasana or boat pose. She mentioned that the pose was good for those looking at strengthening their abdominal and core muscles. “It also helps with improving self-confidence, building willpower and self-control,” she added in the caption.
Try this yoga asana and stay fit when at home.
