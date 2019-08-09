Inch Loss: 6 Exercises That Can Help You Have A Slimmer Waistline
Inch loss can be achieved by doing cardio exercises like swimming, running, planks and even ab crunches. Here's everything you need to do to get rid of stubborn belly fat and have a slimmer waistline.
Planks can help you with inch loss
Sometimes, inch loss can make you happier than weight loss. Being able to fit in your old clothes properly and feeling more comfortable in your own body is usually more because of inch loss and slightly lesser because of weight loss. Sometimes, inch loss is a sign that you are making progress with the current diet and exercise regime - even if the weighing scale says otherwise. Inch loss is what you need to get rid of the stubborn belly fat (and we all know how difficult that can be). So here are a few exercises that we recommend you for the much-desired inch loss. You must do these!
Inch loss: 6 exercises that can help you with weight loss and inch loss
1. Swimming
Swimming is one of the most effective calorie-burning exercises that you can bank on for inch loss and cut stubborn belly fat. Nearly every muscle in your body is utilised when you swim. It is an exercise that can help you get in excellent shape.
2. Running
Running is one exercise which is simple and can be done anytime, anywhere. The need of no-equipment exercises is more in people in travelling jobs. Running or jogging for an hour or half an hour can burn calories, help with inch loss and give a boost to your stamina. Going for a run can also be the one stress-busting activity you must do, every week!
3. Jump rope
Jumping the rope is another cardio exercise that can make you sweat and burn lots of calories. It is another exercise which costs you nearly nothing. You can do it anywhere, anytime. Doing jumping ropes for half an hour can burn massive amount of calories and help you with inch loss.
4. Cycling
The weather seems to be perfect for cycling. And we would definitely recommend cycling outside the gym and not on a machine in the gym. Cycling can help you with inch loss on your thighs and hips. Half an hour cycling every day can make for your daily exercise routine, help you get rid of stress and aid weight loss.
5. Ab crunches
Now this is the exercise you need to do for getting a slimmer waist line, that is inch loss around the waist. Doing 4-5 sets in 15 reps of ab crunches can be effective in melting stubborn belly fat.
6. Planks
Another cost-effective exercise, that can be done anytime, anywhere. Planks are considered to be a full-body workout, involving all muscle groups. The exercise works on your back and abs. It helps in core strengthening and can be effective for both inch loss and weight loss. 30 seconds to 1 minute planks, for 4-5 times daily, can be helpful.
Doing these exercises over and above your daily workout routine can help you with inch loss and even weight loss. Alongside, a healthy diet plays an equally important role. Restrict intake of carbs, especially the refined ones in pasta, junk food, deep fried food, and bread. Include more protein, fibre and healthy fats in your diet. Sugary foods and desserts are a big no-no. Stay away from aerated drinks and cola. If you follow these even for a week, you will see effective results for inch loss.
