Immunity Boosting Drinks: Juices To Drink For A Strong Immune System
Immunity boosting juices: There are several ways to boost immunity naturally. A healthy diet can also support your immune system. Here are some immunity boosting juices that you can prepare at home.
Try these juice for a strong immune system
HIGHLIGHTS
Immunity is the ability to fight diseased and infections. Someone with a weak immune system is at a higher risk of several diseases and common health issues like cold, cough or flu. A strong immune system not only keeps infections away but also provides inner strength to your body. There are several ways to boost immunity naturally. A healthy diet can also support your immune system. From citrus fruits to juices you can build a strong immune system with simple modification in your diet. Here are some immunity boosting juices that you can prepare at home.
Immunity boosting juice you must try
1. Beetroot and carrot juice
Combination of carrot and beetroot is a powerhouse of vitamin A, C and E with a good dose of iron and calcium. This juice will help you boost immunity and fight inflammation as well. You can add some amount of ginger and turmeric to this to increase the immunity-boosting properties of this juice.
2. Tomato Juice
Tomato juice is a great immunity booster. It contains vitamin C and beta carotene. Tomato juice is high in antioxidants. It can also help in controlling the risk of several health issues. Tomato juice also contains potassium which helps control blood pressure.
3. The green juice
Leafy greens are loaded with nutrients and should be an essential part of your daily diet. These can help in weight loss. You can prepare juice with spinach and lettuce for better immunity. This juice can help you boost immunity as well as provide you different nutrients. You can also add some amla to this mixture. It will enhance taste as well as add more vitamin C.
4. Kiwi and strawberry juice
Mixture of kiwi and strawberry is a tasty treat you can enjoy to boost immunity. These fruits are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. Prepare this nutrition-rich juice and you can also add some black pepper and salt to taste.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
