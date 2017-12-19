ASK OUR EXPERTS

The Military Diet Can Make You Lose Weight Quicker And For Good: Know All About It

If you wish to lose weight faster and better, like oodles of pounds in just 3 days, then the military diet plan is what you need.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Dec 19, 2017 04:59 IST
3-Min Read
Military diet plan can help you lose 10 pounds in just 3 days!

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. The military diet plan can work wonders in helping you lose weight faster
  2. The first phase of the army diet continues for a period of 3 days
  3. Following it for too long can lead to nutritional deficiencies

If you wish to lose weight faster, say 10 pounds in three days without workout, the military diet plan is what you need!

The military diet plan can actually work wonders in helping you lose weight at a faster pace. To gain access to it, you need not join or subscribe to any expensive diet programs or buy unusually expensive diet food. Instead, the diet food under this plan is actually some of the most commonly found foods in your kitchen.

The three-day military can be split into two phases, both divided in a period of one week. In the first phase (first three days), you will be eating low calorie meals, three times a day without any snacks. Roughly, you will be taking 1000 to 1300 calories in a day.

During the second phase, you will be allowed to have a healthy meal comprising of not more than 1500 calories in a day. You can repeat the same till you reach your weight loss goal.

Also read: Eat Fat To Lose Fat With The Ketogenic Diet

Take a look at your meal plan when following the military diet:

1. First Phase (3 days)

The first phase of the army diet continues for a period of 3 days. Here's what you eat during this time.

Day 1

Breakfast

  • 1 wholegrain toast topped with 2 tablespoons of peanut butter
  • Half a grapefruit
  • 1 cup of tea or coffee, whatever you prefer

Lunch

  • 1 wholegrain toast
  • Half a cup of tuna
  • 1 cup of tea or coffee

Dinner

  • 85 gm serving of any meat
  • A cup of green beans
  • 1 small apple and a banana
  • 1 cup of vanilla ice cream

Day 2

Breakfast

  • 1 slice of wholegrain toast
  • 1 banana
  • 1 boiled egg

Lunch

  • 1 boiled egg
  • One cup of cottage cheese
  • 5 saltine crackers

Dinner

  • 2 hot dogs without a bun
  • Half a cup of carrots and half a cup of broccoli
  • Half banana
  • Half a cup of vanilla ice cream

Day 3

Breakfast

  • One slice of cheddar cheese
  • One small apple
  • 5 saltine crackers

Lunch

  • One toast
  • One boiled egg

Dinner

  • One cup of tuna
  • Half a banana
  • One cup of vanilla ice cream

Additionally, you can continue to have water as much as you can; three to four litres in a day. For coffee lovers, you can have coffee as long as it is without sugar, milk or cream.

Also read: Here's How You Can Lose Weight Without Exercising

2. Second Phase (4 days)

Phase 2 of this is the Ice cream diet phase. In this phase, you will switch to a healthy diet, with only 1500 calorie intake for the day. Women can also keep it to 1200 calories. The only rule to follow is avoiding all sorts of junk food and only eating vegetables and fruits.

If you are concerned about the safety of this diet, relax. It is just a 3-day diet plan and does not pose any health risk to an average person. However, if you continue to follow this diet rigorously for a prolonged period of time, you might land in risk of nutritional deficiencies. 

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



