Lose All Your Pregnancy Weight Like These Celebrities: Secret Tips
These Bollywood divas embraced motherhood and focused on the beautiful journey that it is, instead of really getting worried about the weight they put on. And undoubtedly, they all came back in shape like a real superstar.
These Bollywood celebrities lost their post pregnancy weight like a pro
HIGHLIGHTS
- Bollywood divas give mums-to-be some major fitness goals
- These celebrities embraced motherhood without worrying about weight gain
- Dedication and hard work helped these celebrities get back in shape
Bollywood divas and their fitness mantras have been an inspiration for one and all. Even their pregnant weight is shed within a blink of an eye and all fans can do is wonder how they do it! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Lisa Haydon, Shilpa Shetty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Malaika Arora...the list simply goes on and on! To give you a latest example of actresses getting fit post pregnancy, Esha Deol took to Instagram to share a picture of her transformation post pregnancy.
Esha was blessed with a baby girl on October 20 this year, who she fondly named Radhya.
Just like Esha, all of the aforementioned actresses embraced motherhood and focused on the beautiful journey that it is, instead of really getting worried about the weight they put on. And undoubtedly, they all came back in shape like a real superstar.
Let's take a look at the fitness regimes of these Bollywood divas, which are awesomely inspiring for all mums-to-be:
Lisa Haydon
The Queen actress came back to her pre-pregnancy weight with such an ease...as if there was no weight gain at all! 2 months after she gave birth to her son Zach Lalvani, she shared a scintillating picture of her where she looked as hot as she was always been. The actress, like many other actresses in Bollywood, is a fond lover of Pilates and healthy food. Along with that, she mentioned in one of her Instagram posts about how breastfeeding has played a huge role in getting in shape after giving birth to Zach. She feels that breastfeeding is not only time consuming, but is also challenging to stimulate milk supply every time the baby feels hungry.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Mother of one of the cutest babies on planet that is Taimur, Kareena too is a Pilates girl. The Jab We Met actress was constantly spotted by paparazzi in her gym outfits with her bestie Amrita Arora. Before Taimur, Kareena said in an interview how she enjoyed every moment of her pregnancy, and didn't pay any heed to what people said about her weight gain or double chin. She made sure that she took every step in moderation and didn't overdo either exercising or sticking to a diet plan. Regular workouts which include rigorous cardio, weight training and the tedious Pilates along with healthy diet helped Kareena get back in shape and glow like her usual self.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Remember the time when Aish was in news just for her double chin after Aaradhya? And then, remember how she sparkled in every red carpet look after she shed those extra kilos? Well, her peculiarity about her diet is what helped Aish get back in action. Preferring boiled vegetables, leafy greens, bown rice, fresh fruits and juices to junk and fried food, Aish did everything that she could to eat right and clean. Speaking of exercising, the actress is not so much of a gym fan. Hence, she swore by yoga and functional training with cardio at home, after pregnancy.
Shilpa Shetty
According to Shilpa's trainer Vinod Channa, Shilpa had become extremely weak with a weaker immune system. She was also suffering from joint problems in her neck, knee and lower back. Hence, her initial training post pregnancy included core strengthening workout, which helped in strengthening her immune system. This was followed by functional and conditional workouts, along with a low-carb high-protein diet with lots of vegetables and fruits. The Dhadkan actress succeeded in losing 21 kgs in a period of 3 months only.
Malaika Arora
Malaika follows a diet plan which has a bit of everything. She has been able to maintain that sexy body by eating small and healthy meals after every 2 hours. She makes sure on hitting the gym for at least 3 days in a week for an hour or more. She includes a variety of workouts in her fitness regime, including kick boxing, aerobics, swimming, running, and some dance forms like Bharatanatyam and Jazz and Russian ballets.
