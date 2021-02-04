Hypertension Remedies: Here's How Dhaniya Water Can Help Control Blood Pressure Numbers
High blood pressure is also known as a silent killer as it puts you at a higher risk of heart disease without showing any symptoms. Read here to know a helpful remedy to control blood pressure as explained by nutritionist.
High blood pressure can be controlled with a healthy diet and lifestyle
HIGHLIGHTS
- High blood pressure increases the risk of heart disease
- Hypertension can be controlled by following a healthy lifestyle
- Several home remedies can work effectively in controlling high BP
Simple home remedies can help you keep several health issues at bay. The Indian kitchen offers the goodness of a variety of spices that can offer multiple health benefits. One of these is coriander seeds which are also known as dhaniya. Coriander seeds can offer multiple health benefits including better heart health, digestion and improved gut health. These seeds also contain antimicrobial compounds that can help your body fight against infections. The antioxidant properties of coriander are good for your skin health too. In this article, here are some more benefits of coriander seeds and an interesting way to add these to your diet.
Coriander seeds health benefits: Soak these overnight
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra took to Instagram to tell the benefits of dhaniya water. "Suffering from high blood pressure? Dhaniya seeds water every morning will help your lower your blood pressure."
"She further adds that coriander is an excellent remedy to manage high blood pressure. It is also packed with heart-friendly fibres. Studies have claimed that constituents from coriander interact with calcium ions and the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, which helps relax tension in blood vessel," she writes on her post.
She also highlighted in her post that the spice is very effective in modulating gut activity, which also assists in managing high blood pressure. Coriander seeds also have a diuretic effect. A diuretic helps increase the passing of urine. Through urine you can eliminate the excess sodium accumulated in your system, further contributing to healthy blood pressure numbers.
How to prepare dhaniya water?
You need to simply soak 1 tablespoon of coriander seeds in a glass of water. Keep this water overnight and drink the next morning after straining the water.
(Lovneet Batra is a Delhi-based Nutritionist)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
