Here’s How Too Much Caffeine Can Be Bad During Intermittent Fasting
Caffeine is permitted during intermittent fasting but should be restricted to small amounts.
Drinking excessive coffee can cause acidity
These days, many people are trying out different diet patterns to reach optimum health. Some of these health enthusiasts have taken up intermittent fasting as a way of detoxifying and rejuvenating the body for better health. When this kind of fasting is done right, it is linked to potential health benefits, such as better digestion, metabolism, and cell functioning. However, if you are taking up intermittent fasting with heavy doses of caffeine, the diet may not be helpful. Often, people overdose themselves with excess cups of coffee during intermittent fasting. They do this in hopes of suppressing their appetite and for bouts of an energy boost. Drinking coffee is permissible during intermittent fasting. But, according to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, having too much caffeine is not advisable.
Here are the conditions in which you should avoid overdosing on coffee. You should avoid coffee during intermittent fasting if you are dealing with any of the following conditions:
1. Acidity
Caffeine can loosen the lower oesophagal sphincter muscle, which is the valve between the esophagus and stomach. This could cause acidic stomach contents to enter the esophagus, resulting in uncomfortable GERD symptoms, which refers to Gastroesophageal reflux disease.
2. Anxiety or panic attacks
In case you face frequent bouts of anxiety and panic attacks, it's better to skip coffee during intermittent fasting.
3. Bad heart health
If you have a pre-existing heart condition, avoid coffee. You should stay away from this beverage during fasting if you suffer from high blood pressure or heart rate.
4. Hormonal imbalance
Excessive caffeine influences estrogen levels either by distorting estrogen to progesterone ratio or by creating an imbalance in estrogen metabolites.
5. Hypothyroidism
Coffee impacts the absorption of levothyroxine (used in thyroid meds). Coffee also contributes to estrogen dominance, and estrogen dominance inhibits T4 to T3 conversion.
6. Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhoea (IBS- D)
Coffee stimulates the release of gastrin, the main gastric hormone, which speeds up intestinal transit time. Coffee can also stimulate the release of bile (which is why some people run to the bathroom soon after drinking coffee) and digestive enzymes.
Here is the video explaining these reasons:
While coffee consumption can be included in intermittent fasting, it is better to keep it in check, especially when suffering from certain health conditions.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.