Holi 2020: Prep Your Skin And Hair With These Simple Steps For The Festival Of Colours

Holi, the festival of colours is just around the corner. From vibrant colours to all the sweets, this is a fun festival that many enjoy. While playing with colours and water you do not get the time to worry about your skin and hair. So, it is better to prepare your skin and hair for the harsh colours. Most colours in the market are loaded with harmful chemicals. These can affect your skin and hair negatively. Your skin is also exposed to sun and water splashes. This year do not let these factors affect your celebration. Here are some simple steps you can follow to prepare your skin and hair for the colourful festivals.
Holi 2020: Tips to prepare your skin and hair
1. Choose the right clothes
Pick the right clothes to enjoy the festival of colours. Choose a light fabric that dries easily. Also, try to wear clothes with full sleeves. Try to cover your body as much as possible with clothes. This will reduce the exposure to colour and sun.
2. Apply oil on your skin
Applying oil is one of the basic steps to protect your skin. Take some coconut oil and apply it on your skin properly. Apply oil on your wars as well. Oil will create a layer on your skin and help you rid of it easily.
3. Do not forget sunscreen
Not just colours, sun exposure can also affect your skin. Apply sunscreen evenly on your skin to prevent sun damage.
4. Protect your eyes
Colours can also enter into your eyes and cause problems like irritation or burning sensation. If someone is applying colours keep your eyes closed. You can also simply wear glasses to protect your skin.
5. Paint your nails
Colours can also affect your nails. It can enter into your skin through nails. It is better to paint your nails before you play Holi. Nail paint will create a layer on your nails which will restrict the colours from affecting your nails and skin
6. Oil your hair
Your hair needs pampering too. All you need is your hair oil to protect it from colour damage. Take your hair oil and apply it evenly on your hair. You can also try different hairstyles which will allow you to tie your hair. To cover your hair, you can wear a band.
Hope you enjoy a happy and safe Holi!
