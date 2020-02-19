Skincare: Here's Your Guide To Choose The Right Face Wash According To Your Skin Type
Skincare tips: To fight skin issues you need to choose the right skin care product according to your skin type. Face wash is the most basic skin care product. Here's a guide for you to choose the right skin care product.
Know your skin type to choose the right face wash
HIGHLIGHTS
- Choose the right skincare products according to your skin type
- Always check the ingredients before buying the face wash
- Read here to know more about the right face wash
Are you still wondering the reason behind your skin problems? To fight you r skin issues effectively you need to know the actual cause behind the problem. Many don't know about their skin type and continue to use the wrong skin care products. To fight skin issues you need to choose the right skin care product according to your skin type. The most basic skin care product is a face wash. While choosing the right face wash you should focus on multiple factors. Your skin type should be the first criteria to choose the right face wash. Here's a complete guide for you to choose the face wash according to your skin type.
A complete guide to choose the right face wash according to your skin type
1. For dry skin
If you have dry skin, go for a cleanser which leaves a thin layer of moisture after washing. Choose cream-based face wash that helps remove most of your makeup, dust and impurities. However, if you use waterproof makeup products, in addition to cream-based cleanser, you will also need a separate makeup remover. Avoid face washes that contain salicylic or glycolic acid, as they have a tendency to dry your skin.
Also read: Fight Skin Problems With Turmeric; Learn Ways To Use For Glowing Skin
2. For oily skin
People with oily skin often wash their face to fight against oil especially at the T-zone (between the forehead and your nose). A cleanser with salicylic acid, aloe vera and tea tree oil is best for those with oily skin. You can also opt for gel-based cleansers, which are light and hydrating. In addition, it is better to give up alcoholic products, as they can make your skin look oilier. You can also choose salicylic acid-based face wash, as it controls oil production and opens up pores.
Also read: 5 Anti-Ageing Foods For A Younger-Looking Skin
3. For combination skin
If you have a combination skin type that is both dry and oily skin, then you have to take care of your skin in two ways at the same time. For combination skin, you can opt for an aroma-free cleanser. It will prove to be super-gentle on your skin. You should use water based, oil free and gel based products. Before buying the products you can try the cleanser or face wash on your elbow first to check how it reacts with your skin. You can use water or coconut oil to remove makeup.
Also read: Save Your Skin From Post-Workout Acne With These Tips
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.