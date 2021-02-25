High Blood Pressure: 5 Ways To Manage Your Numbers Without Medication
High blood pressure: Following a healthy diet with no processed food and weight loss are a few of the many effective yet underrated lifestyle measures that can help in managing hypertension without medication.
Losing even 5% of your body weight can significantly lower blood pressure
HIGHLIGHTS
- Quitting smoking can modestly lower blood pressure
- Being physically active can also be of great help
- Weight loss can help in lowring your blood pressure numbers
High blood pressure is quite common in India. Management of this condition requires the patient to have medication on a daily basis. But did you know that hypertension can be managed with a few lifestyle measures too? High blood pressure increases the risk of heart attack, heart failure, stroke, kidney failure and several other problems related to lifestyle. A lot of these conditions can be prevented with the help of a few basic and simple lifestyle measures like being physically active, following a healthy diet and limiting alcohol intake.
How to control blood pressure numbers with lifestyle change
According to cardiologist Dr R. Todd Hurst For a patient who has high blood pressure (but no co-morbidities like diabetes, being a smoker or history of heart disease, stroke or multiple cardiac risk factors) a three-month lifestyle change as an initial treatment, can be recommended.
"For many of my patients, the potential to avoid being on medication for the rest of their lives is a strong motivator, and they appreciate the sense of control they have over their health," he wrote on a WebMD blog.
Also read: All You Need To Know About The Diagnosis Of High Blood Pressure
Here are the specific areas in terms of lifestyle that Dr Hurst recommend for keeping blood pressure under control:
1. Healthy diet
Processed foods are off the table for high blood pressure patients. Watch your salt intake and remember that most of the salt in your diet comes from processed foods and foods from restaurants or local eateries.
2. Weight loss
Losing even 5% of your body weight can significantly lower blood pressure. When you manage to lose 10% of your body weight, it can improve other health conditions as well. Avoid following restrictive diets and work towards creating better habits, which you can continue in the long run as well.
Also read: 5 Best And Worst Late-Night Snacks For Your Health
3. Physical activity
Devote an hour or so to exercise regularly but also be physically active throughout the day, with no or very less long hours of sitting. Dr Hurst says that even modest level of physical activity can bring significant difference in your blood pressure. Start slow and do not rush into your goals. Begin with walking 10 minutes in a day. According to the American Heart Association, 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise in a week is needed to be fit and healthy.
4. Quit smoking
Quitting smoking or cutting down the number of cigarettes you take in a day can modestly lower blood pressure and dramatically reduce the risk of heart disease in future.
Also read: Chewing And Smoking Tobacco- A Risk Factor For Multiple Kinds Of Cancer
5. Limit alcohol intake
Well, quitting it entirely will definitely be of better help. But even if you cut down on how much you drink, it can help in managing blood pressure well. According to a study conducted by American College of Cardiology, people who drank 7-13 drinks per week 53% more likely to have stage 1 hypertension. Those who drank more than 14 drinks per week were at 69% higher risk of high blood pressure, the study further mentioned.
All of these underrated lifestyle measures can bring huge results in managing your condition better at home. Do check with your health care provider for more details.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.