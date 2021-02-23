Weight Loss: 5 Best And Worst Late-Night Snacks For Your Health
Late-night snacks can break your weight loss goals, depending on what you eat at that hour of the day, of course. Midnight cravings or late-night cravings are fairly common. In this lockdown and work from home of course, people's schedules saw a massive shift. While some may have found a way to bring that much-needed work-life balance, others still struggle to define that line and end up working late hours, with lots of unhealthy midnight munching. But fret not. Making healthier choices, even for late-night snacking, can be supremely helpful in preventing weight gain and other side effects associated with midnight munching.
Best and worst midnight snacks for your health and weight
An overall improvement in lifestyle and eating pattern can help in reducing midnight cravings. And if you are someone who does feel hungrier at night, or if your job entails you to be up till late at night, then there's a need for you to learn to make healthier choices.
Here are some of the best midnight snacks that you can have
1. Popcorn: Well, they are definitely low in calories. It is a whole grain and is fibre-rich, which means that I can make you feel full and eat less.
2. Oatmeal: Oatmeal is a fibre-loaded meal which can fill you up quickly and satisfy your satiety.
3. Herbal tea: Herbal teas can be calming in nature. They can help you sleep well. Make sure you have a caffeine-free tea.
4. Low-sugar granola bar: If you feel like going for a cookie or doughnut, reach out for a granola bar, preferably the one that is low in sugar. Stalk them up in your pantry especially for midnight cravings.
5. Greek yogurt: You can go for regular home-set curd or yogurt as well. It will provide you with a dash of protein and calcium and can help you feel fuller for longer.
Worst midnight snacks
Now this list requires a tad bit more attention from you. It includes those comfort foods that you actually want to reach out for. Here are the worst late-night snacks that you should stay away from.
1. Pizza: Grease in a pizza can cause heartburn. And need way say about the calories it will give you?
2. Cornflakes or sugary cereals: These foods are usually loaded empty calories and are a big no-no for satisfying midnight cravings.
3. Cookies and chocolates: These foods might seem to be ultra-appealing at the middle of night, but you need to avoid them. They will give you too much sugar which can make it difficult for you to sleep.
4. Ice cream: Fat and sugar in ice cream can make it difficult for you to go to sleep.
5. Chips: They are high in unhealthy fat and salt, which is a bad combination for your health.
So, make sure you reach out for the right foods to satisfy your midnight cravings.
